Kelly Slater test runs Surf Abu Dhabi ahead of 2024 opening

A new man-made wave park is set to open in Abu Dhabi next year featuring the world's longest ride, largest barrel, and highest man-made wave.

Surfing legend Kelly Slater got an exclusive look at his own-designed Surf Abu Dhabi, located at the capital's Hudayriyat Island, and said it "stacks up well against some of the best waves on Earth".

Joining Slater on the waves were champion surfers including Caroline Marks, Filipe Toledo, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina and Ramzi Boukhiam.

Developed by Modon Properties and in collaboration with the Kelly Slater Wave Company (KSWC), Surf Abu Dhabi is designed to inspire and cater to surfers of all skill levels, from beginners to elite.

“I’ve surfed hundreds of incredible waves across the world and this wave in Abu Dhabi stacks up well against some of the best waves on Earth," said 11-time World Surf League champion Slater. "I’ve drawn on that traveling surf education to design the wave at Surf Abu Dhabi."

Given the capital is not known for its surfing, Slater said being asked to design and build a wave in Abu Dhabi "is something I’ve never believed would become a reality" and that Surf Abu Dhabi would "provide endless fun for so many people, creating an opportunity to surf an incredible wave in a special part of the world for both experienced and beginning surfers".

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, chairman of the Department of Finance and chairman of Modon Properties, said preparations were nearing completion, adding “staging our first ever test wave with Kelly Slater and legends of the sport is a testament to the progress we’ve made to bring this vision to reality.”

Jeff Fleeher, president of Kelly Slater Wave Company, said: “The KSWC Team is thrilled to launch our partnership and Kelly’s world-class wave with Modon at Surf Abu Dhabi. It’s our dream to share the stoke of surfing with the world and we are excited to help take the region’s surf culture to new levels.”