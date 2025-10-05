Dune star Jason Momoa is first celebrity spotted at Dubai’s new world’s tallest hotel

Dubai's new world's tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, hasn't officially opened yet, but it's already welcomed a Hollywood actor.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa visited the property on Saturday to launch Meili, his drink brand. The casually dressed actor was seen posing for a photograph with staff wearing the brand's logo.

The visit was part of the partnership with The First Group Hospitality, which manages Ciel Dubai Marina.

Momoa also stars in sci-fi epic Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to resume filming in Abu Dhabi's Liwa desert this month. Both Dune and Dune: Part Two, which were major box office blockbusters, were also shot in Abu Dhabi, with Liwa's vast open landscape serving as the setting for the fictional planet Arrakis. Alongside Momoa, the film's stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin are all set to return to film, joined by franchise newcomer Robert Pattinson.

UAE casting agency, Miranda Davidson Studios, has been advertising to fill roles for extras in a “Hollywood blockbuster” being filmed in the UAE capital. While the exact dates of the shoots are yet to be confirmed, the agency said the expected job date was between October and November.

Momoa is no stranger to the UAE. In 2023, he was named Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s chief island officer and appeared in several promotional videos for the entertainment destination.

Standing 377 metres tall, Ciel Dubai Marina will officially become the world's tallest hotel when it opens. It will overtake the current title holder, the 356-metre-tall Gevora Hotel, located along Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 377-metres-tall Ciel Dubai Marina will become the world's tallest hotel when it opens. Photo: The First Group

While an official launch date for the property is yet to be revealed, reservations are now available for stays from November 15, with rates starting at Dh2,328 per night for a deluxe room.

With 1,004 rooms across 82 floors, Ciel will be managed under the Vignette Collection brand, which is owned by the IHG Hotels & Resorts, and features one-of-a-kind properties.

It will also earn a few additional world records, including the world's highest infinity pool and world's highest club, when these are officially certified by the Guinness World Records.

Tattu Sky Pool will become the world's highest infinity pool when it opens on Friday. Photo: Tattu Dubai

The pool and club are part of Tattu Dubai, the first international branch of the Manchester-born fine-dining modern Asian restaurant chain, scheduled to open on Friday. Owned by the Permanently Unique Group, with restaurants in London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Edinburgh, Tattu Dubai will occupy three levels of Ciel Dubai Marina. This includes the main restaurant and bar on level 74, Tattu Sky Pool on level 76 and Tattu Sky Lounge and Terrace on level 81.

At 310 metres high, Tattu Sky Pool will overtake the current highest infinity pool record-holder at the nearby Address Beach Resort, which is located 294 metres above ground, on the hotel’s 77th floor, and was certified in 2021.

%3Cp%3EMATA%0D%3Cbr%3EArtist%3A%20M.I.A%0D%3Cbr%3ELabel%3A%20Island%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Chelsea 2 Burnley 3

Chelsea Morata (69'), Luiz (88')

Burnley Vokes (24', 43'), Ward (39')

Red cards Cahill, Fabregas (Chelsea)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

'Ashkal' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Youssef%20Chebbi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fatma%20Oussaifi%20and%20Mohamed%20Houcine%20Grayaa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Day 3 stumps New Zealand 153 & 249

Pakistan 227 & 37-0 (target 176) Pakistan require another 139 runs with 10 wickets remaining

UAE squad Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills