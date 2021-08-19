'Don't Rush': Jessica Alba and Zac Efron perform TikTok dance in Dubai

Zac Efron has made his first appearance on TikTok thanks to Jessica Alba.

The actress has shared a new video in which the two do a TikTok dance on set, in-between filming for Dubai Tourism’s latest campaign.

"That time I got @zacefron to do a TikTok with me between set ups while shooting w #CraigGillespie for #DubaiTourism," Alba wrote in the caption, which she also posted to Instagram.

In the short clip, the duo perform a choreographed dance while sporting some dapper attire. They appear to be in Dubai's Al Seef neighbourhood.

“This dance took me at least an hour to learn and Zac got it in 2 min!! No joke! This was also his first TikTok ever,” Alba added.

It’s likely the TikTok is also a small preview of what the next Dubai Presents video may look like. Efron and Alba have already starred in two videos for Dubai Tourism, but neither feature the beige and brown outfits the two are seen wearing in the clip.

Earlier this month, Dubai Tourism released its first video of Efron and Alba as part of its latest campaign.

It was titled Dubai Presents: A Five-Star Mission and spoofed the action film genre. It saw the Hollywood stars skydive off Burj Al Arab, take a dip in the hotel's pool, dine at the famously romantic Pierchic restaurant and pose in front of the Museum of the Future, as well as other famous attractions in the emirate.

The second video, Dubai Presents: A Romance to Remember, came out about a week later and played on the romantic comedy genre. In it, Efron and Alba play two characters visiting Dubai who appear destined to cross paths after a mix-up sees them end up with each other’s bags, which contain contrasting lists of things to do in the city.

As they complete each other’s itineraries, they visit some of the emirate’s top attractions – including the Burj Al Arab, Downtown Dubai and culturally historic locations such as the Al Fahidi area and Dubai Creek – before finally bumping into each other.

Between them, the videos have racked up almost 21 million views on YouTube. The Dubai Presents campaign comprises a series of trailers that will be released over the coming months, fronted by Alba and Efron as they explore different experiences and destinations in the city.

