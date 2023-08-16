Chris Hemsworth takes his family on 'a trip into the future' in Dubai

Chris Hemsworth has been busy visiting Dubai, where he headed to the city's Museum of the Future.

The Hollywood star and his family toured the landmark attraction, wandering through it's colourful DNA Library and taking a futuristic lift ride into the year 2071.

In a series of videos shared as a post on Instagram, the actor showed his 57.6 million followers around one of Dubai's most visited attractions.

“A fun family trip into the future” he captioned the post, which amassed over 200,000 likes within six hours of being posted.

The A-lister, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday, is no stranger to the UAE.

He previously starred in a campaign for Emirates and Dubai Expo 2020 where he invited people to come see what was billed as the world's greatest show. “We all have the power to shape a better future, and the last year and a half has shown us that the possibilities are endless when we put our minds together," said Hemsworth in the advert.

Last year, he was in Dubai for the PopCon Middle East event – the biggest pop culture and gaming convention in the region. The Thor actor got into character for the event at Dubai Expo City, donning his Marvel garb and having meet and greets with fans.

In 2019, Hemsworth explored Dubai as part of a property advertisement for Bayut. In the advert, the Hollywood star went riding through the desert on horseback, listened to traditional music in a desert camp and whizzed through the streets in a Ferrari.

Last year, the star of hit action franchise Extraction announced that he would be taking more time off from acting to spend with his family after discovering he is predisposed to Alzheimer's.

The Australian is married to Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky and the couple have three children; daughter, India Rose, born in 2012 and twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014. They live in the coastal Australian town of Byron Bay, having moved there from Los Angeles.