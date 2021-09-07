Chris Hemsworth stars in Expo 2020 Dubai campaign for Emirates

Emirates has teamed up with Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth for a campaign to promote Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being billed as the “world’s greatest show”.

The advertisement, which was directed by two-time Oscar-winning director Robert Stromberg, features the Thor star walking through a computer-generated version of the futuristic Expo 2020 site.

The song Pure Imagination, from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, is being sung by a children’s choir and reinterpreted by a 70-piece orchestra in the background.

“Around the pavilions they’re thrilling all the millions,” says Hemsworth in the ad, which was released on Tuesday after being filmed in 2019, before the pandemic.

“Opportunity, mobility, sustainability, the finest examples of human ability,” he says.

Via CGI animations, dancing AI-powered robots, a talking tree and countless performers also appear, as well as a recreation of the Emirates Mars Mission, in an attempt to convey the “energising spirit of innovation, creativity and the drive to create a better future”, according to a statement.

These are all key themes for the event, which will run for six months from Friday, October 1.

“I partnered with Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai to help bring awareness to what is a really important event for the world,” Hemsworth said. “We all have the power to shape a better future, and the last year and a half has shown us that the possibilities are endless when we put our minds together.”

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "We partnered with Emirates to produce a bold and exciting campaign that we believe will resonate with audiences around the world, and inspire them to come and experience Expo 2020 Dubai for themselves.

“In addition to impressive marquee pavilions that immerse visitors in the themes of mobility, sustainability and opportunity, and 191 amazing country pavilions, there will also be an unforgettable celebration of music, art and culture with a packed entertainment programme, unique culinary experiences, and much more. It’s truly shaping up to be an event not to be missed.”

Emirates is the official airline for the event, and recently launched an offer allowing any of its customers travelling through Dubai between Friday, October 1 and Thursday, March 31, 2022, to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked.

It is applicable across all seating classes and includes flights booked via Emirates for flydubai, and transit passengers with a connection time of at least six hours in Dubai.