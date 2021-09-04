Expo 2020 Dubai: the companies offering free passes, from Emirates to Vida hotels

With the start of Expo 2020 Dubai approaching, several hotels and airlines in the UAE have revealed special offers to help residents and visitors experience the highly anticipated world fair.

The event, which will take place from October 1 to March 31, 2022, will feature more than 190 country pavilions as well as themed exhibitions. It will also have 200 dining venues and up to 60 shows a day. A day pass costs Dh95 (for details on the ticket prices, click here).

However, some airlines and hotels are offering their guests and customers free tickets. Here are a few ways to get your hands on a complimentary day pass.

Emirates

The Dubai airline has said it will give complimentary day passes to passengers who book flights between Friday, October 1 and Thursday, March 31. One free pass will be provided for each person per booking, with the option to choose which day they want to experience the event. Those who are in transit will also be able to avail of the offer.

To claim the free pass, passengers must enter their details on the Emirates website, and the tickets will be emailed to them. If a flight is cancelled or dates change, the day pass will no longer be valid. Passengers will have to claim a new one by entering new flight details.

Flydubai

The budget carrier has also announced that those booking tickets to Dubai from now until Thursday, March 31 (for travel to Dubai between October 1 and March 31) are eligible for a complimentary one-day ticket. The offer is valid for economy and business class tickets, with passengers getting to visit Expo 2020 Dubai on any day they choose. A one-day ticket is available for each passenger in the booking.

Address Hotels &

As part of Emaar Hospitality Group, Address Hotels & in Dubai is also offering complimentary tickets. Guests booking a minimum one-night stay at Address Hotels & Resorts properties between Friday, October 1 and Thursday, March 31 will be eligible for this deal. The booking must be done in the month of September to avail of the offer. Each booking comes with two complimentary tickets for adults and since children up to 18 are entitled to free tickets, this makes for a great family outing.

This offer is valid for the following properties: Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Marina, Address Beach Resort, Palace Downtown, Address Sky View and Address Fountain Views.

Vida Hotels and Resorts

Those booking a minimum three-night stay at Vida Hotels and Resorts in Dubai are eligible for complimentary tickets. The bookings have to be made in the month of September for stays between Friday, October 1 and Thursday, March 31. Two complimentary tickets will be available for each booking.

The offer is valid on the following properties: Manzil Downtown, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Downtown and Vida Emirates Hills.