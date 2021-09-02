Free Expo 2020 Dubai visit for every pupil in UAE

Delayed for a year by Covid-19 restrictions, Expo 2020 Dubai will open on October 1 and run for 182 days. Pictured is the canopy of the Sustainability Pavilion, one of the impressive buildings to have been built for the event.

Every school pupil in the UAE is being given the chance to enjoy a free visit to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Organisers are promising a rich educational journey at the spectacular site as part of the Expo School Programme.

Bookings are now open to public and private schools across the Emirates as anticipation builds for the grand opening of the six-month event on October 1.

Four curated tours are being offered, titled Legacy of the UAE, World of Opportunities, Sustainable Planet and Universe in Motion.

Read More Dh205 million Expo 2020 Dubai landscaping project completed

They all take place at Expo's three thematic districts - Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability - as well as selected pavilions.

“Today’s young learners are key in building a better future. It is imperative that we empower them with the skills of the future, and engage them in conversations that will make a difference," said Alya Al-Ali, vice president of the Expo School Programme.

“Each of our four journeys offers pupils a meaningful, educational and fun experience. We aim to inspire them in an immersive and engaging environment where they can explore key drivers of future progress and discover the latest technologies and ideas being showcased across 200-plus pavilions.

"We encourage every school in the UAE to make the most of these free, fascinating learning opportunities at Expo 2020.”

How to book tickets for Expo 2020 Dubai

Reservations, made on the booking system, include entry to Expo 2020 Dubai, express entry into thematic pavilions, as well as an identification band for pupils.

Expo will also grant complimentary access for accompanying adults, with different ratios, depending on the age group of the pupils.

For more information, visit schools.expo2020dubai.com.

Final preparations are being made by organisers and participant nations ahead of the launch of the first Expo to be staged in the Middle East.

The world's fair is a celebration of international ingenuity and innovation, which provides countries with a high-profile platform to share their culture with the world.

This year's expo was originally due to get under way in October 2020 before being postponed due to the coronavirus.

The global spectacle will be held in line with Covid-19 safety measures, including the wearing of masks and physical distancing.

Millions of visitors from all over the world are expected to attend.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

SCHEDULE December 8: UAE v USA (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) December 9: USA v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) December 11: UAE v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) December 12: UAE v USA (ICC Academy Oval 1) December 14: USA v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1) December 15: UAE v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1) All matches start at 10am

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

Brackets denote aggregate score Tuesday:

Roma (1) v Shakhtar Donetsk (2), 11.45pm

Manchester United (0) v Sevilla (0), 11.45pm Wednesday:

Besiktas (0) v Bayern Munich (5), 9pm

Barcelona (1) v Chelsea (1), 11.45pm

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

