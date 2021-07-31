Etihad: India passenger flight suspension could extend beyond August 7

Passenger flights from India to the UAE have been suspended since April to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

Etihad Airways has said passenger flights from India to Abu Dhabi could remain suspended after August 7, depending on information received from UAE authorities.

A ban on flights from India to the UAE began on April 25 after a surge in Covid-19 cases in India and the emergence of the fast spreading Delta variant.

A limited number of flights are operating from the UAE to India.

Etihad said “we’re not sure if the suspension will be extended” in response to a question from a passenger who asked if she should reschedule a connecting flight on August 8 from India to Chicago via Abu Dhabi.

Hi Aruna, hopefully you'll be able to travel after the7 August 2021, but we're not sure if the suspension will be extended. Keep an eye on this website for all the updates: https://t.co/UsLNgEyJQP. Thanks *Kat — Etihad Airways (@etihad) July 30, 2021

On Saturday, an official at the Etihad call centre said the restrictions may continue.

“The suspension on flights from India to the UAE is currently until August 7. But there is a chance this suspension will be extended by UAE authorities from August 8 onwards,” the official said.

Last week, Emirates announced an extension of the suspension of passenger flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until at least August 7, in line with UAE government directives.

Both airlines have regularly revised information about the ban on travel from all four countries in recent weeks.

Emirates also said passengers who transited through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the past 14 days would not be permitted to travel from any other destination to the UAE.

Residents keen on returning to the UAE from the four countries have taken the long way back, after spending two weeks in countries such as Armenia, Maldives, Serbia, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.

UAE citizens, residents with golden visas, members of diplomatic missions, and people with UAE visas that have Expo 2020 Dubai as a sponsor are exempt from the restrictions and can travel to the UAE.

Etihad and Emirates have asked travellers to check the latest travel regulations for entry to specific destinations or they may not be allowed to board their flights.

India reported more than 41,000 new Covid-19 cases and about 600 deaths in the past 24 hours, with more than 37,000 patients recovering.

More than 423,800 people have from the disease in India, official figures showed.

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN MARITIME DISPUTE 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Price, base / as tested: Dh76,900 / Dh110,900 Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Nine-speed automatic Power: 252hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: Torque: 352Nm @ 2,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.5L / 100km

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 366Nm Price: Dh200,000

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

