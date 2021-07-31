Emirates introduces complimentary Expo 2020 Dubai day pass

If you’re booking a flight ticket to Dubai with Emirates, you stand to get a free day pass to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Dubai airline has announced that it will be giving complimentary day passes to passengers who book tickets between October 1 and March 31, 2022. One free pass will be provided for each person per booking, with the person able to choose the day they want to experience the event.

Those who are in transit will also be able to avail the offer. “Just passing through? If your connection in Dubai is more than six hours, you can still claim a free Expo 2020 day pass,” Emirates' website said.

To claim the free pass, passengers have to enter their details on the website, with the tickets emailed to them. In case flights get cancelled or dates get changed, the day pass will no longer be valid, and passengers will have to claim a new one by entering new flight details.

A single-entry ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai will cost Dh95 while a six-month pass is Dh495. A multi-entry month-long pass is also available for Dh195.

Those under the age of 18 and people with disabilities are free to enter, while the main carer or person accompanying them will be granted a 50 per cent discount.

Visitors aged 60 and over, students with a valid identity card from any academic institution in the world can also get in free.

Expo 2020 Dubai was initially set to get under way in October 2020, only to be delayed for a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, although it has maintained its name.

The Expo 2020 Dubai site will be open daily. The opening hours are 10am to midnight, Saturday to Wednesday, and 10am to 2am, Thursday and Friday. Vaccination against Covid-19 is not mandatory for visitor entry but is recommended. All Expo staff will be immunised and masks must be worn throughout the venue.

Sanitisation will be conducted frequently and hand sanitiser stations will be installed.

