Expo 2020 Dubai: Get set for morning choirs, afternoon parades and fireworks

Geometry and landscaping combine in the Thematic Districts of Expo 2020 Dubai. ( Courtesy Expo 2020 Dubai/Photo: Expo 2020)

Expo 2020 Dubai has designed a diverse and stimulating line-up to attract families, artists, professionals and businesses to Dubai.

Critical discussions on water scarcity, performances by school choirs, hip-hop dance face offs and the Russian Bolshoi ballet figure in the six-month calendar.

A detailed schedule released by Expo 2020 Dubai lists special programmes when the World Fair opens in Dubai in less than three months.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first global event amid the pandemic to welcome international guests with precautionary measures in place.

Across the Dubai South site, social distancing regulations, mandatory face masks, frequent deep cleaning and vaccines for all Expo staff and international participants are aimed to ensure the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia will run uninterrupted over 182 days.

Every morning from October 1, thousands of students from schools in the UAE will host song and dance shows inside the massive Al Wasl dome.

Al Wasl Plaza will be the setting for musical and dance performances during Expo 2020 Dubai.

In the afternoons, visitors seated in green areas surrounding the dome can watch international choirs and dance troupes as part of a Music in the Garden series.

Colourful parades will engage audiences in the Ghaf Avenue, a shaded area near the disc-shaped Sustainability Pavilion that is entirely operated by solar energy.

After sunset, sound and light stories about the Arab region and nature will be projected on the 360° translucent Al Wasl dome surface. Laser shows, special effects and fireworks will also light up the night sky for events.

Every evening, live entertainment from international artistes will include opera, ballet and theatre.

Visitors will be introduced to rhythms from the region during two-hour Khaleeji-led “jam sessions” once a month, called Jalsat Nights @Expo.

The celebrations will continue late on Thursdays and Fridays with musical events from 10.30pm.

Monthly festivals will train the spotlight on different dance styles from Hawaii, the Philippines and the Caribbean.

Daily fitness sessions, from runs in the park to cycling, will encourage visitors to add exercise to their everyday routine.

People can meet their football and cricket heroes, and see the basketball skills of the Harlem Globetrotters in action.

Chess greats will arrive in November for the World Chess Championship, and workshops on space, women’s empowerment and disability rights will be held during themed weeks.

The entertainment will include Oscar winning composer AR Rahman’s Firdaus Orchestra, the Arab world’s celebrated singer Ragheb Alama and Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi.

AR Rahman to form all-female orchestra and open music studio at Expo 2020 Dubai - The National https://t.co/m0zzCmidzw — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) February 29, 2020

The National has picked out some highlights of what the Expo has described as the "world’s biggest cultural gathering".

October

Celebrations have been planned for the National Day of France on October 2. Elaborate functions are planned for special days of more than 190 participating countries.

Female leaders who have fought to save the planet will be honoured at the Women’s Pavilion.

The annual Water, Energy, Technology and Environment (WETEX) exhibition will take place in October, as will the Dubai Solar Show.

The Australia pavilion is planning to host a cricket exhibition match.

Expo Space Week will cover exploring new frontiers, the Red Planet, space pioneers and applying space lessons to fight climate change.

Space will be one of the main themes of the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Courtesy: USA Pavilion at Expo 2020

November

Urban and Rural development week will focus on Africa and infrastructure development.

The UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations will be held from November 3 to November 6.

World Chess Championship starts on November 24 until December 16

December

UAE’s Golden Jubilee festivities to continue with National Day celebrations on December 2.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be marked on December 3 with meetings that include the youth.

A series of lectures on poetry and comedy in mid-December.

Special Christmas days will be celebrated from December 20 to 25.

January

Travel and connectivity week from January 9 to 15 will include sessions on unusual destinations for travellers.

Health and wellness week will spill into February with sports workshops for schools.

February

Valentine’s Day is among special days, as well as Halloween, Arabic Language Day, World Poetry Day and Mother's Day, with events held in a specially built amphitheatre.

Food agriculture and livelihoods week will focus on growing food sustainably to meet future demands, food security, waste and healthy eating habits.

March

Street theatre and circus artists from Hungary during the country’s national day.

The water week in late March will emphasise how to protect resources and water management solutions.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

