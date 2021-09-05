What are the Covid-19 rules at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Delayed for a year by Covid-19 restrictions, Expo 2020 Dubai will open on October 1 and run for 182 days. Pictured is the canopy of the Sustainability Pavilion, one of the impressive buildings to have been built for the event.

With less than a month to go before Expo 2020 Dubai opens to the public in Dubai, stringent health precautions are being taken to ensure the site is safe for visitors despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 25 million visits are expected during the Expo, which stretches over 182 days with cultural shows and conferences taking place daily.

Representatives of countries participating in the Expo said the organisers have “relentlessly worked on sanitary and security measures” to make sure a visit to the World Expo is enjoyable and safe.

“For several months now, the organisers deployed unprecedented measures to guarantee everyone’s safety for the world to enjoy this international event,” Erik Linquier, commissioner general for the France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai told The National.

A look at some of the measures at the site in Dubai.

What precautions will be in place on entry?

Thermal cameras at arrival points will check the temperature of visitors before they enter the site. Masks must be worn at all times in the outdoor areas and in all indoor settings.

How will safety rules be maintained inside the site?

Social distancing of at least two metres between people is required. All venues and common areas will be regularly cleaned and sanitised. Hand sanitiser stations are located throughout the site.

Will restaurants and pavilions follow safety guidelines?

Dining areas will keep tables distanced and maintain a pre-agreed seating capacity. Markings on the ground will indicate the distance between people when visiting exhibits, watching performances or unwinding in parks.

Do visitors need to be vaccinated to enter?

Covid-19 vaccinations are encouraged but not mandatory for visitors in line with the policy of Dubai authorities. Vaccination is mandatory for the Expo workforce. Free vaccinations are available for official representatives of all countries taking part in the World Fair.

Are medical facilities available if visitors are unwell?

The Expo has three world-class medical and Covid-19 testing facilities. These will be operated by the Dubai Health Authority and will be open 24x7 and staffed by doctors and nurses. There will be on-site Expo ambulances. Anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19 will be referred to the DHA.

Where can visitors go if they feel ill?

If anyone feels ill or requires medical assistance, they can visit any one of seven first aid posts, the medical centres or ask Expo staff for help. The first aid posts are open all through the week. All staff are equipped to provide visitors with care in an emergency.

Are there storage units for medicines?

Medicines can be left at a first aid centre. The medication must be sealed and labelled with the name of the person. It must be collected at the end of the day. Any items left behind will be disposed of.

How will Expo staff keep safe?

Morning and evening inspections are being conducted on buses that transport workers to the site to ensure that Covid-19 precautionary measures are being followed. Deep cleaning and sanitation of all transport services before picking up staff and after drop-off. Expo 2020 maintains 25 per cent capacity in buses transporting workers. Open buffets have been suspended in accommodation areas.

Result UAE (S. Tagliabue 90+1') 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48', 86')

Formula One top 10 drivers' standings after Japan 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 306

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

