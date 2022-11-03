'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth to make appearance at Dubai's PopCon Middle East

The first PopCon Middle East will take place from November 10 to 13, and Thor himself will be in attendance, it has been announced.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the hammer-wielding Marvel superhero, has joined PopCon’s line-up of stars, and fans will have the chance to meet him during the four-day event.

VVIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet Hemsworth for a photo and autograph opportunity, included with their pass, while VIP and standard ticket holders will be able to buy tickets to meet him separately.

Day tickets cost Dh139 or Dh249 for the full four days, while VIP packages cost Dh500 and this includes a four-day pass, fast track to meet heroes, one photograph or autograph voucher, and silver circle access to the main stage.

VVIP packages cost Dh3,500 and includes fast track to meeting heroes, seven autograph or photograph opportunities and five private meet-and-greet sessions with celebrities, as well as golden circle access to the main stage.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will also be making an appearance at PopConME, and fans will have the chance to meet and take photographs with him in the same format as Hemsworth.

It has not been confirmed whether either of the stars will take part in any of the main stage panel discussions.

Also making an appearance at PopConME will be another Westeros character, Milly Alcock, who recently starred as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of House of the Dragon.

Other stars attending include Canadian actor Stephen Amell, known for his role as Oliver Queen in the series Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl; Ross Marquand from The Walking Dead; Bernard Hill who plays King Theoden in the Lord of the Rings films; and Giancarlo Esposito who played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.

Here's everything you need to know about PopConME.

When will it be held?

PopCon will be running as part of Dubai Esports Festival, the latter running from November 9 to 29. It will span one weekend, from November 10 to 13.

Where will it take place?

The event will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Speedy Comics and Alanza Trading.

What will happen?

As part of the event, there will be exclusive workshops, movie screenings and cosplay competitions, to name a few. Limited-edition merchandise will also be on sale in a section called Artist Alley.

Fans will come face to face with some of their favourite celebrities and get the opportunity to meet like-minded pop culture fans.

Competitions will include People's Choice Cosplay, a Dungeons & Dragons game and Pokemon/Yu-Gi-Oh! Card tournament.

What are the different zones?

There will be the Playground, a gaming area designed for people to play their favourite consoles, PC games and more. Group challenges will also take place here.

Parents can leave their little ones at the Children's Island, where there's a play area and activities.

The Dojo is where workshops focusing on film production, voice and theatre acting will take place.

There will also be a cinema, gallery area and marketplace.

The Tavern is the place to grab a bite to eat or drink.

More information and tickets are available at www.popconme.com

