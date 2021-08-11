Zac Efron and Jessica Alba return for second Dubai Tourism video

Hollywood stars Zac Efron and Jessica Alba have filmed a second video for Dubai Tourism.

The one-minute video, titled Dubai Presents: A Romance to Remember, plays on the romantic comedy genre.

Efron and Alba appear as two people visiting Dubai and destined to cross paths after a mix-up forces them to end up with each other’s bags, which contain contrasting lists of things to do in the city.

As they complete each other’s itineraries, they visit some of the emirate’s top attractions – including the Burj Al Arab, Downtown Dubai and culturally historic locations such as the Al Fahidi area and Dubai Creek – before finally bumping into each other.

The trailer was directed by Craig Gillespie and is the second to release after the first video from Dubai Tourism on August 5 called Dubai Presents: A Five-Star Mission, which was told in the form of a spy action thriller.

In that video, the duo skydive off the Burj Al Arab, take a dip in the seven-star hotel's pool, dine at famously romantic restaurant Pierchic and pose in front of the Museum of the Future.

The pair also appear to race through the emirate's sand dunes, whizz through Madinat Jumeirah's waterways on a speed boat, navigate Al Fahidi on scooters and take on bad guys at Al Muntaha, the restaurant on the 27th floor of the Burj Al Arab.

It has been viewed more than nine million times on YouTube.

The Dubai Presents campaign comprises a series of trailers that will be released over the coming months, helmed by Alba and Efron as they explore different experiences and destinations in the city. Dubai Presents will be distributed in 27 countries and 16 languages through various media.

“Dubai Presents builds on our leadership’s vision to embrace innovation and marks a new era in destination marketing as we showcase some of the most recognisable architecture and landscapes as well as hidden gems to inspire audiences across the world and offer them a travel entertainment platform like no other," says Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Tourism.

"For travellers, this campaign offers a sneak peek into the experiences, hospitality and infrastructure that have firmly placed Dubai among the world’s most visited destinations.”