Maj Saad Ahmed Al Marzooqi will support the work of the Financial Action Task Force. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
First Emirati appointed to global financial crime task force

Major Saad Ahmed Al Marzooqi, a senior official with Abu Dhabi Police, will join Financial Action Task Force review team

The National

15 July, 2024

A senior Abu Dhabi Police official has become the first Emirati to serve as a member of a key global organisation dedicated to the fight against financial crime.

Major Saad Ahmed Al Marzooqi, head of the international cases branch at the force, will join the Financial Action Task Force’s International Co-operation Review Team, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Monday.

The FATF, established in 1989, is an intergovernmental body that leads efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism around the world.

Maj Al Marzooqi will help countries to address shortcomings in their financial crime strategies.

He is to participate in an upcoming mission to assess the action plan of an unspecified African country.

Maj Al Marzooqi told of his pride at his appointment, which he said was testament to the important work being carried out by the UAE in cracking down on financial crimes of all forms.

UAE takes strong action

The appointment demonstrates the confidence placed in the UAE's measures to root out financial crime.

In February, the FATF removed the Emirates from its "grey list" after significant reform progress.

The decision to take the UAE off the Paris-based watchdog’s increased monitoring roster was made after a comprehensive on-the-ground review of the Arab world’s second-largest economy.

It was placed on the grey list in 2022.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is also Chairman of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, welcomed the move at the time, and expressed his appreciation to those who had worked to bring it about.

“This success is the outcome of significant and distinguished efforts by relevant ministries, the federal government and local entities,'' he said.

"These collective endeavours serve to expedite the national strategy and action plan, achieve the directives and aspirations of the UAE’s leadership, aiming to further strengthen the country’s leading status and competitiveness, and advance its position globally as an economic, trading and investment hub.”

Updated: July 15, 2024, 5:12 PM
