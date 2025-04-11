Trump's tariff flip-flopping is a dizzying time for investors and economies

Global stock markets have lost trillions of dollars in value, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/09/stocks-dividends-investing/" target="_blank">getting hammered in a tumultuous week</a> that saw intense pressure on US Treasuries and the dollar amid the chaos driven by the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump worldwide. Investors cashed out risky equity holdings and shunned US assets, including government bonds, as both Washington and Beijing ratcheted up the tariff rhetoric – which on Friday further escalated after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/11/china-fights-back-against-us-bullying-with-plan-for-125-tariffs-on-american-goods/" target="_blank">Beijing announced </a>it will raise levies on US goods to 125 per cent, effective on Saturday. The relief rally on Wednesday, after Mr Trump <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/09/trump-orders-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-except-for-china/" target="_blank">made an about-face </a>on some of his tariffs by announcing a 90-day pause, did not last beyond a day. The “sell everything US related” narrative is “alive and kicking” in markets, Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm, Ebury, said. In past periods of market stress or panic, US assets have done well, given that they are viewed as “just about the safest investments around”. However, “this has turned on its head since last week, with market participants appearing to completely lose confidence in America’s standing as the pillar of exceptionalism”, he said. “It's incredibly tough to gauge whether or not the dollar is at or near a bottom, as we simply don’t know what Trump’s next move on tariffs will be.” The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down on Friday, dropping about 1 per cent to a six-month low on investor concerns that the trade war was diminishing its value. The tumult in the stocks market has resulted in equities losing more than $10 trillion in value, according to Bloomberg estimates, with $6 trillion alone wiped off Wall Street on Thursday and Friday last week. The former is more than the combined gross domestic products of Germany and Japan, the world's third and fourth largest economies, respectively, based on data from Worldometers. “That’s the cost of deglobalisation – and investors are not comfortable about it. Recession odds are rising, inflation expectations, too. Sentiment is fragile and will remain so until a clear resolution of the tariff puzzle,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, told <i>The National</i>. Global stock markets were mostly down on Friday, in relatively less volatile trade, calming down a little after the chaos trigged by President Trump's revelation of his so called “Liberation Day” agenda and his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/04/11/a-spectacular-week-of-tariff-u-turns/" target="_blank">back-and-forth</a> on tariff policy. The subsequent counter-offensive by China to “fight back to the end” against US tariff measures further spooked investors, who fear a tariff war between the two nations will dent growth prospects and could push the world economy into recession. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/11/china-fights-back-against-us-bullying-with-plan-for-125-tariffs-on-american-goods/" target="_blank">Beijing's decision on Friday to raise levies on US goods</a> from 84 per cent to 125 per cent beginning on Saturday is still being digested by markets. But even before the latest escalation from Beijing, the “gloves are off” between the world's two biggest economies, as they are “no longer shadowboxing – they are now locked in a full-scale trade war”, said Nigel Green, chief executive of Dubai-based financial services firm deVere Group. “The escalation is sharp and unmistakable … for investors, this likely marks the start of a period of profound volatility, profound opportunity and profound risk. When the world’s two largest economies go head-to-head, there are no easy winners – only shifting damage,” he added. <b>US stocks were slightly down on Friday after a tumultuous week of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 104 points – 0.3 per cent – lower when the opening bell rang on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3 and 0.2 per cent, respectively.</b> In Asian stock markets, which closed before Beijing made its tariff announcement, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index settled 1.13 per cent higher, while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China added 0.45 per cent, on hopes of a stimulus package from Beijing to off-set the impact of increased levies from the US. India's Sensex gained 1.76 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 gave up nearly 3 per cent at the close, a couple of day after soaring more than 9 per cent, as concerns over the US-China trade war seeped in again. South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX 200 retreated 0.5 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. In Europe, London's FTSE was up 0.83 per cent at 2.46pm UAE time, swinging between gains and losses earlier in the day. Frankfurt's DAX and the CAC 40 in Paris were down 0.8 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. In the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange settled about 0.1 per cent higher, while the Dubai Financial Market closed down 0.16 per cent. Saudi Arabia's Tadawul is closed on Fridays, along with bourses in Doha and Kuwait. In commodities, oil prices were oscillating and were last up, although <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/04/11/oil-prices-down-and-head-for-second-weekly-drop-as-tariff-chaos-continues/" target="_blank">they are still headed for a second weekly decline</a> on tariff concerns. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/04/09/why-plunge-in-oil-prices-is-warning-sign-of-economic-recession/" target="_blank">Brent</a> added 0.43 per cent to $63.60 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate gained 0.45 per cent to $60.34 a barrel. Both benchmarks were up about 1.5 per cent in earlier trading. Gold, meanwhile, hit a new record on Friday as it topped $3,200 for the first time, reflecting investors flocking to the commodity widely viewed as a safe-haven asset. The precious metal, which has been on a steady rising streak in recent months, was at nearly $3,230 an ounce on Friday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/03/14/gold-price-hits-3000-milestone-for-first-time/" target="_blank">Gold had pipped the $3,000 mark for the first time in March</a>. The previous metal has now risen by nearly 20 per cent since the January inauguration of Mr Trump and about 23 per cent year-to-date. It passed the key $2,000 and $2,500 levels in May 2023 and August 2024, respectively. Tariff fears and a strong euro are driving gold, according to the World Gold Council. “Fiscal and monetary support may be receding, and the timing isn’t great for risk assets given current turmoil. Fundamentals remain solid for gold,” the London-based body said. Cryptocurrencies, meanwhile, took a similar path with markets, rising after the tariffs pause. Bitcoin, the world's first and biggest cryptocurrency, slipped to the $74,600 level on Wednesday, before Mr Trump made his announcement. It has since surged by more than 10 per cent and was above $82,590 on Friday. Ethereum, the second largest, has also risen by a similar percentage. The crypto market, noted for its volatility, has held up relatively well after last week's tariffs announcement, even if it has experienced steep declines during periods of uncertainty, said Simon Peters, a market analyst at trading platform eToro. “Seasoned crypto investors see this as an opportunity to increase their holdings … if the dust begins to settle around US tariffs and financial conditions start to loosen … we could be setting the stage for a renewed rally and potentially new all-time highs,” he said.