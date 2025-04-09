Why dividend stocks deserve attention amid market volatility

In an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/03/26/investing-trump-stocks-markets/" target="_blank">environment of market volatility</a> and ongoing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/13/trump-to-authorise-reciprocal-tariffs-on-us-trading-partners/" target="_blank">trade war discussions</a>, investors are increasingly seeking stability. Dividend stocks are emerging as a practical solution, offering consistent income and potential for growth. While other assets may fluctuate wildly, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/12/16/emaars-dividend-plan-and-rate-cut-hope-drive-dubai-stocks-to-near-decade-high/" target="_blank">dividend stocks</a> deliver steady returns that help <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/pocketful-of-dirhams/2021/12/28/why-it-is-important-to-stress-test-your-portfolio-pocketful-of-dirhams/" target="_blank">shield portfolios during downturns</a>. Reinvesting those payouts can amplify gains over time, striking a balance between caution and ambition. Their appeal is especially strong right now. But what makes dividend stocks so effective in uncertain times? Dividend stocks offer a unique advantage: you earn while you hold. Companies share profits with investors regularly – typically every quarter – through cash payments or additional shares. This approach provides a dual benefit: reliable income and the potential for stock appreciation. To qualify for the payout, you just need to own the stock before the ex-dividend date (the cut-off date by which you must own shares to qualify for the dividend). Some companies sweeten the deal with special one-time dividends, signalling strong earnings and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/are-share-buybacks-destroying-your-wealth-1.1249685" target="_blank">rewarding loyal investors</a>. But dividends aren’t all the same. High yields often come with higher risks, while smaller, consistent payouts usually signal stable, well-run companies. A diversified dividend portfolio can balance income, manage risk and still tap into growth potential – a smart strategy in uncertain times. Successful dividend investing hinges on diversification – spreading investments across sectors, regions and yield categories to manage risk. High-yield stocks can be tempting but often come with regulatory or financial challenges. Excessively high yields may indicate doubts about a company's ability to maintain payouts, especially if it faces high debt or limited cash flow. On the other hand, stable, lower-yield stocks in areas like consumer staples or telecoms often provide reliable income backed by predictable revenue. Finding the right mix can enhance returns while minimising risk. For investors aiming to diversify their dividend income with minimal hassle, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can also be a practical option. Funds like Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) offer built-in diversification, making them popular picks. For those ready to dive into dividend investing, exchanges like the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) provide access to a wide range of dividend-paying stocks. The real advantage of dividend stocks? They offer a way to earn while holding, providing both income and growth potential. Whether you're seeking reliable cash flow or positioning for long-term gains, dividend stocks could be the missing piece in your portfolio. <i>Justin Biebel is director of product implementation and clearing at amana</i>