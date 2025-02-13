Trump authorises sweeping 'reciprocal tariffs' on US trading partners

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order imposing “reciprocal tariffs” on trading partners, with the move aimed at reducing the trade deficit, raising revenue for the US and tackling what he claims are unfair practices.

Mr Trump signed the directive, which he said would strengthen the US economy, in the Oval Office, where he also threatened a 100 per cent tariff on Brics countries if they decide to replace the US dollar as their reserve currency.

"If they want to play games with the dollar, then they're going to be hit with a 100 per cent tariff the day they mentioned that," he told journalists. "And they will come back and say, we beg you, we beg you not to do this, Brics is dead."

Brics originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but it has expanded to include the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran. The group does not have a common currency, but long-running discussions on the subject have gained some momentum after the West imposed sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

A senior US administration official said the tariffs would be customised based on each trading nation's profile with respect to “tariffs” imposed on the US, including the VAT rate.

“First, America runs its more than a trillion-dollar pernicious trade deficit because the major exporting nations of the world attack our markets with punishing tariffs and even more punishing non-tariff barriers,” the official told journalists.

A key target, the official said, is the EU and its VAT, which is essentially a sales tax on goods and services regardless of country of origin. US consumers in most states pay sales taxes too, but these are less than the 20 per cent typically seen in Europe.

Mr Trump has suggested that he might target Europe's car and food sectors, calling the bloc an “atrocity” on trade. The bloc's trade surplus with the US grew to €15.3 billion ($15.9 billion) in August this year, from €13 billion in the same period in 2023, according to official data.

The White House official said a 27 per cent tariff would be imposed on cars coming from EU countries. The official did not say when those would take effect.

In a fact sheet, the White House laid out several examples of unreciprocated tariffs, including a 10 per cent rate from the EU on cars, compared to a 2.5 per cent one from the US.

"This lack of reciprocity is one source of America’s large and persistent annual trade deficit in goods: closed markets abroad reduce US exports and open markets at home result in significant imports, both of which undercut American competitiveness," according to the document.

In December, Mr Trump demanded the bloc reduce its growing deficit with the US by making large oil and gas purchases.

“President Trump has rightly singled out the EU hidden VAT, which more than doubles the EU's tariff on American autos, even as it acts as a massive export subsidy,” the official said. “President Trump's fair and reciprocal plan will put a swift end to such exploitation of American workers.”

The move came hours before Mr Trump was scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. Mr Trump has described India as a “very big abuser” of trade ties with the US and is hoping to reduce the nearly $46 billion trade deficit with the country.

Mr Trump, who took office on January 20, campaigned on promises to impose heavy tariffs, even on some of the country's closest trade partners, as part of his America First agenda.

So far, he has announced 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, but those were postponed in exchange for commitments on border security and crime enforcement from both countries. He has, however, threatened to expand tariffs on steel and aluminium from both countries.

Mr Trump has also imposed 10 per cent duties on goods imported from China.

MATCH INFO Europa League semi-final, second leg

Atletico Madrid (1) v Arsenal (1)

Where: Wanda Metropolitano

When: Thursday, May 3

Live: On BeIN Sports HD

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Our Time Has Come

Alyssa Ayres, Oxford University Press

ANATOMY%20OF%20A%20FALL %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJustine%20Triet%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESandra%20Huller%2C%20Swann%20Arlaud%2C%20Milo%20Machado-Graner%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

Most%20polluted%20cities%20in%20the%20Middle%20East %3Cp%3E1.%20Baghdad%2C%20Iraq%3Cbr%3E2.%20Manama%2C%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dhahran%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E4.%20Kuwait%20City%2C%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3E5.%20Ras%20Al%20Khaimah%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E6.%20Ash%20Shihaniyah%2C%20Qatar%3Cbr%3E7.%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E8.%20Cairo%2C%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E9.%20Riyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E10.%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%202022%20World%20Air%20Quality%20Report%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOST%20POLLUTED%20COUNTRIES%20IN%20THE%20WORLD %3Cp%3E1.%20Chad%3Cbr%3E2.%20Iraq%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pakistan%3Cbr%3E4.%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3E5.%20Bangladesh%3Cbr%3E6.%20Burkina%20Faso%3Cbr%3E7.%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3E8.%20India%3Cbr%3E9.%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E10.%20Tajikistan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%202022%20World%20Air%20Quality%20Report%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LEAGUE CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW Stoke City v Tottenham Brentford v Newcastle United Arsenal v Manchester City Everton v Manchester United All ties are to be played the week commencing December 21.

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Series information Pakistan v Dubai First Test, Dubai International Stadium Sun Oct 6 to Thu Oct 11 Second Test, Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tue Oct 16 to Sat Oct 20 Play starts at 10am each day Teams Pakistan 1 Mohammed Hafeez, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Azhar Ali, 4 Asad Shafiq, 5 Haris Sohail, 6 Babar Azam, 7 Sarfraz Ahmed, 8 Bilal Asif, 9 Yasir Shah, 10, Mohammed Abbas, 11 Wahab Riaz or Mir Hamza Australia 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Mitchell Marsh, 5 Travis Head, 6 Marnus Labuschagne, 7 Tim Paine, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Peter Siddle, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Jon Holland

Like a Fading Shadow Antonio Muñoz Molina Translated from the Spanish by Camilo A. Ramirez Tuskar Rock Press (pp. 310)

The specs Engine: 77.4kW all-wheel-drive dual motor Power: 320bhp Torque: 605Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh219,000 On sale: Now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.