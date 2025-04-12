US-Iran talks in Oman: Who said what?

The highly anticipated talks between the US and Iran are set to begin this weekend in Oman, after a battle of words that involved threats and promises.

Here are the most striking quotes compiled by The National from each side:

In Iran, where feelings are mixed over negotiating with the US over Tehran's nuclear programme, this is what officials said:

President Masoud Pezeshkian:

“Let [the US] come and invest – but we oppose plotting, regime change efforts, and destructive policies. Iran is not a place for conspiracies or espionage followed by assassinations. Investors are welcome to invest in our country."

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei:

"What negotiations [should] we have, when we know that he will not abide? Therefore, the invitation for negotiations and stating it are to deceive the public opinion."

Mr Khamenei’s senior adviser Ali Larijani warned that Iran would acquire a nuclear weapon if attacked, saying that it is “dramatically” accelerating enrichment of uranium to 60 per cent purity – a short step from the 90 per cent needed to create nuclear weapons.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi:

"We face a significant wall of mistrust and harbour serious doubts about the sincerity of intentions, made worse by US insistence on resuming the 'maximum pressure' policy prior to any diplomatic interaction.

"Iran is ready to engage in earnest and with a view to seal a deal. We will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect negotiations."

In the United States, President Trump has made it clear he wants to have direct negotiations with Iran, and threatened them when they expressed resistance.

US President Donald Trump:

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. And it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

However, after Iran agreed to talk in Oman, he said he anticipated a deal.

“We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday, very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable.”

Washington's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff:

As America's main contact person in the Oman talks, Mr Witkoff, says Mr Trump has the upper hand in military decisions and Iran should be pushing for a diplomatic solution. “Instead, it's him doing that.”

Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus:

“I think that we're in a hurry, so to speak, this time. Let's have some initial meetings and see if there's a way to find common ground to do what the President wants to do, which is to find a peaceful resolution and negotiation to these tough and difficult problems.”

