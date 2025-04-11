Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular is a new version of the famed show made for large venues. Photo: Danny Kaan
Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular is a new version of the famed show made for large venues. Photo: Danny Kaan

Culture

Music & On-stage

Les Miserables – The Arena Spectacular in Abu Dhabi review: A victory lap for fans not suited to first-timers

Famed musical's first staging in the UAE capital is a thrilling if compromised new version

William Mullally
William Mullally

April 11, 2025