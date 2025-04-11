Xenia Nikolskaya collected Coptic souvenirs and images on her travels through Egypt, which are the subject of her new book. Photo: Xenia Nikolskaya
News

MENA

The Egyptian Coptic kitsch that inspired a work of photographic devotion

Russian photographer Xenia Nikolskaya's new book explores cheap religious souvenirs as symbols of faith

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

April 11, 2025