The foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey and Jordan meet the Palestinian Prime Minister before a panel on Gaza at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Turkish resort city. Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry
The foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey and Jordan meet the Palestinian Prime Minister before a panel on Gaza at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Turkish resort city. Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry

News

MENA

Jordan and Egypt training police and security forces for future Gaza deployment

Foreign ministers confirm training and reveal more details about Gaza reconstruction plan

Lizzie Porter
Lizzie Porter
Antalya

April 11, 2025