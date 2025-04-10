Ahmed Manasra leaves an Israeli security office in Jerusalem accompanied by his father. AFP
Israel releases Ahmad Manasra, arrested at 13, after a nearly a decade in prison

Mr Manasra was diagnosed with several psychological conditions while serving sentence for 'terrorism'

Hala Nasar
April 10, 2025