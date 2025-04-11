Wolf pups Romulus and Remus at 15 days old. Photo: AFP
After dire wolves, which other extinct species could be resurrected?

US biotech company Colossal aims to recreate other animals – including the woolly mammoth

Daniel Bardsley
April 11, 2025