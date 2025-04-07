Company claims to have brought dire wolves back from extinction

Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based biotech firm, has announced a new breakthrough in its mission to resurrect extinct animals – the birth of three dire wolves. The company said on Monday that it had brought back the dire wolves, a species popularised by the fantasy series <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/10/12/the-game-of-thrones-universe-and-the-many-faces-of-evil/" target="_blank"><i>Game of Thrones</i></a> but not seen on Earth in more than 12,000 years. The team used surrogate dogs, which have since been adopted through the humane society, to help give birth to the dire wolves and Colossal says no animals were harmed in the process, ABC News reported. The dire wolves have been named Remus and Romulus and the younger female is called Khaleesi, after a popular character in <i>Games of Thrones</i>. The pups live on a fenced-in nature preserve in a secret US location and eat a mix of beef, deer and horse meat along with a specially formulated kibble, the company said. The brothers are about 20 to 25 per cent bigger than their closest living relative, a grey wolf, would be at their age, according to Colossal. It estimates they will weigh 63kg when fully grown. Privately owned Colossal first gained fame in 2022 when it announced its goal to bring the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/science/2025/02/02/the-10-billion-jurassic-park-style-plan-to-revive-the-woolly-mammoth-and-the-dodo/" target="_blank">woolly mammoth</a> back to life – though it has only so far managed to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/science/2025/03/04/woolly-mouse-unveiled-by-firm-hoping-to-bring-more-extinct-animals-back-to-life/" target="_blank">create a woolly mouse</a>. The company has pitched its gene-editing technology as not just a way to bring back prehistoric wonders, but also develop lucrative applications in health and biodiversity. “I could not be more proud of the team. This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works,” Ben Lamm, the chief executive of Colossal, said in a release. “Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies. It was once said, ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation.” Colossal also reportedly has plans for the de-extinction of the Australian thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, and the dodo.