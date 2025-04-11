Bahrain GP talking points: Verstappen aims to make it back-to-back wins as McLaren look to end Sakhir drought

After a processional parade in Japan that saw Max Verstappen canter to victory, Bahrain couldn't have come soon enough. The first stop in a Gulf double-header, the Bahrain Grand Prix offers the perfect antidote to Suzuka’s overtaking drought. Famed for its long straights with DRS zones tactically placed, fans should be in for some tantalising action at the Bahrain International Circuit. But Bahrain is no walk in the park. The desert venue experiences significant temperature fluctuations, presenting the drivers and engineers with further challenges. An evening race that will begin at sunset, we expect dazzling imagery and multiple overtakes. Here are the main storylines to keep a close eye on this weekend: Just when we thought we were nearing the end of Verstappen’s dominance, he had one of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/04/06/max-verstappen-overcomes-early-season-woes-to-win-japanese-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/04/06/max-verstappen-overcomes-early-season-woes-to-win-japanese-grand-prix/">greatest weekends of his career in Japan</a> to remind us all that he remains a force to be reckoned. Despite not boasting the best car on the grid, Red Bull also had to contend without two of their usual staff members who conduct the pitstop in Japan, and were forced to operate with a reserve crew. Christian Horner admitted that this reserve crew made an error when they didn’t adjust the front wing that hindered the driver’s performance and yet the racing genius <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/">Verstappen</a> was still able to beat the faster McLarens despite the slow pit stop. Sitting one point behind Lando Norris in the in the drivers' standings, Verstappen will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in Bahrain. It won’t be easy, though, considering how the hot weather is said to affect the RB21. The forecast over the race weekend tops out at 34°C – and it will be even hotter on the track. A cooler track in Japan helped mask the gap in pace between the Red Bull and McLaren, considering the low tyre wear. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain/">Bahrain</a>, the heat will not offer the those same advantages making, for a more difficult challenge for Red Bull. While Verstappen insists that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-bull/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-bull/">Red Bull</a> still have a lot of work to do, McLaren's Lando Norris has suggested that the RB21 is likely to excel at the Sakhir circuit owing to their strength in slow speed corners which he notes is McLaren’s biggest weakness. Qualifying behind Verstappen in Japan made life difficult for the two McLarens as they struggled in dirty air on a circuit where overtaking is difficult. Norris hinted McLaren may be in for another challenging weekend in Bahrain. “We’ve had a great start to the season and I know a lot of things are amazing, but it’s a much slower speed circuit than the last few weekends. We still know that’s one of our weaker areas. I’m not expecting bad things, I’m just expecting a trickier weekend than the last few.” McLaren have never won in Bahrain. While it’s still early in the season, the British marque must avoid any further setbacks and exploit the pace of the car if either Norris or Oscar Piastri hope to win the drivers’ championship. A brilliant drive in Japan saw the French-Algerian rookie pick up his first points in Formula One as he begins to demonstrate his potential. Even the usually critical Helmut Marko has been impressed. Red Bull’s motorsport advisor criticised Hadjar’s emotional response as he burst into tears after crashing out on the formation lap of the season-opening Australian GP. Hadjar was in such a state he had to be consoled by Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony. When the Racing Bull driver was asked what he thought of Marko’s critique, he was quick to ease any talk of tension. “I had Helmut on the phone a day later, and it's all good. I've known him for a few years now. I'm used to how he works.” Hadjar moved on quickly and has since impressed in a car that looks to be the best of the midfield runners, at least in qualifying, and Marko was left stunned by the driver’s pace. “His speed surprised all of us, but also the coolness which he showed,” Marko said. The pressure is on when it comes to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/31/yuki-tsunoda-targets-podium-in-japan-after-surprise-red-bull-promotion/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/31/yuki-tsunoda-targets-podium-in-japan-after-surprise-red-bull-promotion/">Yuki Tsunoda</a> and no one would be surprised if Red Bull decide to opt for another driver swap should the Japanese suffer the same fate as his predecessors. So, would Hadjar want to be promoted considering the pressure and the difficulty of driving the RB21? “Of course. It’s Red Bull. It’s the big team.” For now, Hadjar has to continue performing. It goes without saying that Sainz is one of the very best drivers on the grid. A solid driver and an excellent strategist, it was thought he would immediately excel in his new adventure at Williams, but things haven’t quite gone to plan. In all three race weekends thus far, Sainz has been outqualified by his teammate Alex Albon and has only managed a solitary point. His Thai teammate is seventh in the standings on 18 points, demonstrating the difficulty Sainz has had in adapting to his new car. The former Ferrari driver is having to adapt his driving style, telling reporters: “I had to adjust some elements of my driving style to make sure not to expose some of the car's weaknesses that are quite evident when I try to push a bit more in qualifying.” This time last year, Sainz managed a podium finish in Bahrain and was the only driver capable of keeping up with the Red Bulls. This is a circuit he knows well and proved impressive when he set the fastest time in pre-season testing in February. A better performance should help raise his confidence, even if he’ll need more time to adjust to his new car and challenge Albon.