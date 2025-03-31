Yuki Tsunoda targets podium in Japan after surprise Red Bull promotion

Yuki Tsunoda is aiming for a podium finish at his home Japanese Grand Prix this weekend after an "unreal" promotion to the Red Bull team in place of the axed Liam Lawson. Tsunoda will race alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen after Red Bull put an end to the nascent career of the underperforming Lawson last week, just <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/27/ruthless-red-bull-replace-liam-lawson-with-yuki-tsunoda-after-just-two-races/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/27/ruthless-red-bull-replace-liam-lawson-with-yuki-tsunoda-after-just-two-races/">two races into the season</a>. Tsunoda said it felt "unreal" to be driving for one of the top teams on the grid and set his sights on making an impact in front of the Japanese fans at Suzuka. "I don't want to raise expectations too much but I want to finish on the podium at this Japanese Grand Prix," the 24-year-old said in Tokyo. Tsunoda <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/10/yuki-tsunoda-excited-to-finally-be-behind-wheel-of-red-bull-in-abu-dhabi-testing/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/10/yuki-tsunoda-excited-to-finally-be-behind-wheel-of-red-bull-in-abu-dhabi-testing/">moved up from Red Bull's junior team </a>Racing Bulls (RB), with Lawson moving back down to RB, where he was last season. Tsunoda said he did not expect to be racing in Japan after being passed over for Lawson when Mexico's Sergio Perez left Red Bull at the end of last season. "It has all fallen into place and now I'm standing here, and that's thanks to the support of everyone," said Tsunoda. Tsunoda has never finished on the podium in four full seasons in F1 but he has shown pace on both race weekends this year. He was 12th in the season opener at Melbourne and only finished out of the points at Shanghai because of RB's flawed two-stop pit strategy. "The thing that I'm looking forward to most is that there couldn't be a more pressurised, challenging situation than this," he said. "It's also my debut, so with all these things added up I think it's going to be an unbelievably exciting race." Earlier, Lawson posted an emotional message on social media in the wake of his demotion from the team. Red Bull's decision to promote Tsunoda from its Racing Bulls team to partner with Verstappen comes after Lawson struggled during both the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix. "Being a (Red Bull Racing) driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it's what I've worked towards my whole life," Lawson wrote on Instagram, along with photos from his school days. "It's tough, but I'm grateful for everything that's brought me to this point. "To every one of you who's stood by me, thank you for all the support, it means the world." Lawson, 23, was selected in December by Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/03/red-bull-boss-horner-to-let-perez-come-to-his-own-conclusions-about-his-future-after-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/03/red-bull-boss-horner-to-let-perez-come-to-his-own-conclusions-about-his-future-after-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/">to replace Perez</a>, who reached an agreement to part ways with the club after four years. Tsunoda was among those who also was in consideration for the seat, as was Isack Hadjar. However, the team ultimately decided to go with Lawson, who had been on the Red Bull junior team since 2019 and took over Daniel Ricciardo's seat during last season. Meanwhile, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said Lawson's damaged self-confidence was the reason he was axed after just two races. Marko, 81, admitted the Red Bull car is "difficult to drive" but says Lawson's confidence was beyond repair. "His performance was unfortunately not good enough and that comes from self-confidence," Marko told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "We were worried that his self-confidence is so damaged that he could not bring his normal performance. We have to have two drivers for the constructors championship and also to support Max. "Yuki has until the end of the season because we believe he can do the job."