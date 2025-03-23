Oscar Piastri wins Chinese Grand Prix from pole in McLaren one-two

Oscar Piastri beat teammate Lando Norris to win a McLaren-dominated Chinese Grand Prix as a struggling Lewis Hamilton moved aside for Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Piastri led virtually every lap at the Shanghai International Circuit, with Norris following him home as McLaren underlined their impressive speed by executing a one-two finish. Mercedes’ George Russell was third ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who passed Leclerc with three laps remaining. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/22/lewis-hamilton-takes-aim-at-yapping-and-uneducated-critics-after-his-win-for-ferrari-in-china-sprint-race/" target="_blank">Hamilton</a> crossed the line a distant sixth. Piastri was on course to finish runner-up at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/formula-one/" target="_blank">season-opening round</a> in his home country of Australia a week ago before he slid off, eventually finishing ninth as teammate Norris took the win. But in China, Piastri <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/03/22/oscar-piastri-claims-first-ever-pole-at-chinese-grand-prix-after-sprint-race-joy-for-lewis-hamilton/" target="_blank">landed his first pole position</a> and kept his rivals at bay into the opening bend. “It’s been an incredible weekend from start to finish, the car has been pretty mega the whole time," said Piastri. "I think today was a bit of a surprise with how the tyres behaved but I’m super proud and got what I feel like I deserve from last week. I’m extremely happy and the team did a mega job, a one-two obviously, I’m very happy. “I’m very proud of the race we managed to pull off and it wasn’t an easy one going in, I’m proud of the whole team and the weekend I’ve been able to pull off. “Thanks for the support, the crowd has been exceptional this week, there’s a few too many Lewis Hamilton fans but that’s OK, we will convert some of you next year. Thanks for coming out, the support has been incredible this year, I’ve really enjoyed it.” Norris made up one place from third at the start when he sailed round the outside of Russell at the first corner, with Verstappen falling back two places as Hamilton launched his Ferrari underneath the Red Bull driver. Leclerc followed him through but was slightly out of control and his front wing made contact with Hamilton’s right rear tyre. Both were able to continue, albeit with damage to Leclerc’s front wing which was left skimming the tarmac. With Piastri’s lead over Norris reaching two seconds by the end of lap 10, Hamilton had Leclerc all over his gearbox. “Aren’t we losing a bit of time?” Leclerc asked on lap 13 in an apparent attempt to press the Ferrari team to swap positions. Norris lost a place to Russell at the opening pit stops but needed just over two laps to regain second place when he fired his McLaren ahead of his fellow Briton into the first corner. A change of tyres had not improved Hamilton’s fortunes, and he told Ferrari he would let Leclerc by because he was “struggling” for pace. Hamilton’s race engineer, Riccardo Adami, came on the radio. “We are swapping cars on Turn 14,” Hamilton was told. After several frosty exchanges, the seven-time world champion said: “I will tell you when we can swap.” The move came at the start of lap 21, Leclerc quickly pulling out a two-second lead over Hamilton. “This is a shame (because) the pace is there,” said Leclerc in apparent annoyance that the order to trade places had not arrived earlier. Hamilton opened his winning account for Ferrari in Saturday’s sprint but was growing frustrated in the main event, changing tyres again on lap 38 as the majority of the field completed a one-stop strategy. Up front Piastri remained in complete control, with Norris’ second place suddenly under threat due to a brake problem. However, the British driver managed to nurse his McLaren home, albeit 9.7 seconds behind Piastri. Russell took the chequered flag just 1.3 seconds further back, with Verstappen fourth after he battled his way ahead of Leclerc on lap 53 of 56. Norris said: "There were a few fun moments, at the start I was hoping for exactly that. Turn One went to plan but then George [Russell] got me on the pit stops. I was a little bit nervous but our pace was a lot better in the second stint. Tough race, just for the management and I don't think many people expected a one-stop today so that was good. "Oscar drove well, he was quick the whole race, so I tried to get close but in the end I just couldn't. "It doesn't matter now [if I could have challenged him]. It doesn't matter. He deserved the win, he's driven really well all weekend. I'm happy with second, it's good points. It's great points for us as a team, with a one-two so a big thanks to everyone, just how we want to do it." Verstappen was taking positives from his fourth-place finish and once again dismissed questions over his future with Red Bull. "The lap times were more promising for us at least and it was a bit more fun to drive with a few battles. The first half of the race was quite tough but we just set out to do our own pace," he said. "It's difficult to say when [the car will improve] when you don't really know where to find it or how to find it. In that last stint it gives us a bit more of a clearer picture. "I hear [questions about my future] all the time but for me nothing changes. I'm actually very relaxed and very positive in my mind, I'm enjoying life. Every time I've driven in the car I'm just trying to do the best I can and I'm not thinking about anything else. I feel good in life in general if that's in or outside the car and that's actually what matters the most."