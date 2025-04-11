Farrah El Dibany to perform at Giza Pyramids after playing big part in Emmanuel Macron’s official visit

It has been quite a week for renowned Egyptian mezzo-soprano Farrah El Dibany, who will top it off tonight by performing at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/12/20/mrbeast-egypt-pyramids-giza/" target="_blank">Pyramids of Giza. </a> The concert, titled <i>Desert Sakura: Never Seen Before</i>, is a celebration of cultural co-operation between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/09/mrbeast-egypt-pyramids-giza/" target="_blank">Egypt </a>and Japan. It will feature El Dibany alongside renowned Japanese artists and an Egyptian orchestra conducted by Maestro Nayer Nagui. The unique performance is part of an initiative spearheaded by archaeologist<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/09/mrbeast-egypt-pyramids-giza/" target="_blank"> Zahi Hawass</a> which aims to highlighting Japan’s contributions to Egyptian archaeological missions and restoration projects. For El Dibany, the concert is part of her mission to preserve and celebrate Egyptian heritage through music. But tonight's performance also follows her role this week as a member of French President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/11/what-lies-behind-macrons-palestine-recognition-plan/" target="_blank">Emmanuel Macron</a>’s delegation during his visit to Egypt. El Dibany, long been regarded as an ambassador for Franco-Egyptian cultural ties, accompanied the Mr Macron on his official visit to Cairo earlier this week. She attended high-level meetings and events, including a formal luncheon at the Ittihadiya Palace with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who was in Cairo for a brief tripartite summit about Gaza on Monday. Reflecting on the experience, El Dibany shared what it meant to witness Mr Macron’s enthusiasm for Egypt and its history and culture. Mr Macron was taken on cultural tours of Islamic Cairo and the Giza plateau during his visit. He also attended a luncheon at the Historic French Institute for Oriental Archaeology, where he mingled with some of Egypt's most well-known actors, singers and celebrities. “When we went and visited the GEM [Grand Egyptian Museum], he didn’t want to leave because of how fascinated he was with Egyptian history and heritage,” El Dibany told <i>The National</i>. “He is fascinated by our music also, and we have spoken multiple times about Egypt’s divas, such as Umm Kulthum and Dalida.” El Dibany also recounted a lighthearted moment during the official dinner with President El Sisi, who teased Mr Macron about his admiration for the singer. “When President Macron and I met up with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, he immediately told Macron, ‘I know how much you like Farrah’s voice,’” El Dibany said. Macron responded by calling El Dibany the “reincarnation of Dalida,” a comment that deeply touched her. “Dalida grew up in Egypt and then travelled and made her career in France, which is what I did as well,” El Dibany explained. El Dibany’s relationship with Mr Macron goes back to 2022, when she was selected to perform <i>La Marseillaise</i> at his inauguration after his re-election. Mr Macron’s admiration for her talent was evident even then, as he was seen kissing her hand after her performance. The two have shared a close connection since then, with Macron viewing El Dibany as a cultural ambassador between France and Egypt. At the dinner, El Dibany performed a song by Dalida at Mr Macron’s personal request, further underscoring the French President’s appreciation for Egyptian culture. “It was very touching for me to see how he was perceiving this trip,” El Dibany said. Tonight’s concert at the Pyramids promises to be another milestone in El Dibany’s remarkable career, blending her artistic prowess with her dedication to fostering international cultural connections. She is expected to sing in Japanese for the first time and will close the show with a medley by renowned Egyptian composer Sayed Darwish, whose music she chose for the finale because of Darwish's prominence in shaping modern Egyptian music.