Giant stained-glass installation by Sir Brian Clarke unveiled at Bahrain Airport

The design incorporates traditional Islamic geometric patterns and natural elements from Bahrain’s landscape, as well as influences from the West, referencing medieval European tapestries and illuminated manuscripts

Concordia is 34 metres wide and 17 metres tall, making it one of the largest stained-glass installations in the world

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also Prime Minister, attended the unveiling

Called Concordia, it serves as a symbol of Bahrain's openness and warm hospitality as it welcomes travellers from around the world

The installation took two and a half years from design to completion and unveiling

A giant stained-glass installation by British artist Sir Brian Clarke has been unveiled at Bahrain International Airport. All photos: Bahrain International Airport

The design incorporates traditional Islamic geometric patterns and natural elements from Bahrain’s landscape, as well as influences from the West, referencing medieval European tapestries and illuminated manuscripts

Concordia is 34 metres wide and 17 metres tall, making it one of the largest stained-glass installations in the world

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also Prime Minister, attended the unveiling

Called Concordia, it serves as a symbol of Bahrain's openness and warm hospitality as it welcomes travellers from around the world

The installation took two and a half years from design to completion and unveiling

A giant stained-glass installation by British artist Sir Brian Clarke has been unveiled at Bahrain International Airport. All photos: Bahrain International Airport

The design incorporates traditional Islamic geometric patterns and natural elements from Bahrain’s landscape, as well as influences from the West, referencing medieval European tapestries and illuminated manuscripts