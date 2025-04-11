Giant stained-glass installation by Sir Brian Clarke unveiled at Bahrain Airport

A giant stained-glass installation by British artist Sir Brian Clarke was unveiled at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/18/bahrain-considers-building-new-airport-terminal-transport-minister-says/" target="_blank">Bahrain International Airport</a> on Thursday. Bahrain Crown Prince <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/12/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-crown-prince-of-bahrain-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa</a>, who is also Prime Minister, was also on hand for the reveal. Spanning 34 metres in width and 17 metres in height, <i>Concordia</i> is one of the largest stained-glass installations in the world. The design was inspired by Clarke’s visit to Fez, Morocco, but uses several cultural influences to show off a harmonious fusion of styles that reflect Bahrain’s role as a meeting point of East and West. Traditional Islamic geometric patterns with natural elements symbolic of Bahrain’s landscape include jasmine flowers, dragonflies and hawks. Additionally, the work draws from the West, referencing medieval European tapestries and illuminated manuscripts, such as those from the <i>Books of Hours</i>. <i>Concordia</i> also serves as a symbol of the country’s openness and warm hospitality as well as its artistic ambitions, as it welcomes travellers from around the world. The installation had a production time of two and a half years, from its design to completion and unveiling at the airport. The handcrafted stained glass used for the piece was assembled into 127 individual panels, while the glass creation took 40 days as it was mouth-blown by German artisans. “I have always had a dream of making a composition in a building on a great rectangular scale that is like a view through to another world,” Clarke told <i>Globe Newswire</i>. “It’s something that in some ways unites the two parts of the world, the one that I come from and this region. Everything I have ever learnt about stained glass is in some ways is expressed in this window. I am very grateful that I am able to share my enthusiasm about paradise with anyone who sees this window.” Clarke, a renowned painter and architectural artist, is often referred to as the “father of modern stained glass”. He has created works for architectural sites and collaborated with architects Zaha Hadid and Norman Foster. His work has appeared in landmarks including the Al Faisaliah Centre and Mosque of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and the 14-metre-high, stained glass pavilion, The Stamford Cone in Connecticut, US. In 2021, Bahrain International Airport introduced a new 210-square-metre terminal with a capacity to handle up to 14 million passengers per year. It also featured two large-scale glass art installations that overlook the central hub of the terminal building. Designed by British artist Andrew Moor, the 125-square-metre pieces incorporate the work of Bahraini artists Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Hussain Al Sunni.