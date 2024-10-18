The passenger terminal of Bahrain International Airport, which opened in 2021 after investment of $1.1 billion. AFP
The passenger terminal of Bahrain International Airport, which opened in 2021 after investment of $1.1 billion. AFP

Business

Aviation

Bahrain considers building new airport terminal, Transport Minister says

Planned hub will have a capacity of at least 40 million annual passengers, as the country aims to become global destination for travel, tourism and logistics

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel
Manama, Bahrain

October 18, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In