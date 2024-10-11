A Closer Look: Global aviation event in Bahrain highlights industry concerns

<b>In A Closer Look, </b><i><b>The National</b></i><b> provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week</b> Routes World 2024 – a global event that brings together airlines and airports – was recently held in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/09/09/bahrain-corporation-tax-oecd/" target="_blank">Bahrain</a>, hosting some of the biggest names in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/08/us-aviation-regulator-issues-warning-over-boeing-737-rudder-issue/" target="_blank">aviation</a>. Often likened to a “speed-dating event”, where airports try to convince major airlines to open a new route with them, there was a sombre tone in the halls, as war continues to rage in the region. Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to <i>The National</i>'s aviation reporter, Deena Kamel, on what airline chiefs were saying about the state of the industry, as they navigate difficult times. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/08/etihad-a380-superjumbo/"><b>Etihad Airways to return its seventh Airbus A380 superjumbo to the skies</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/08/rolls-royce-must-accelerate-solutions-to-engine-issues-gulf-air-says/"><b>Rolls-Royce must accelerate solutions to engine issues, Gulf Air says</b></a>