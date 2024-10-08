Gulf Air has undertaken a review of its network that will result in cutting unprofitable routes and adding 25 per cent more destinations within five years. Bloomberg
Business

Aviation

Rolls-Royce must accelerate solutions to engine issues, Gulf Air says

Airline plans to expand its network by 25% in the next five years, subject to availability of jets, global supply chain issues and economic downturns

Deena Kamel
Manama, Bahrain

October 08, 2024

