An Airbus A350 aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Cathay Pacific has canceled several A350 flights for fleet-wide precautionary checks. Bloomberg
An Airbus A350 aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Cathay Pacific has canceled several A350 flights for fleet-wide precautionary checks.

Qatar Airways says 'no impact' from Airbus A350 Rolls Royce engine issue

Cathay Pacific grounded its A350 fleet for 'precautionary' inspections after in-flight failure of an engine part

Deena Kamel
September 03, 2024

