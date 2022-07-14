Cathay Pacific to resume flights between Dubai and Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific will reintroduce non-stop flights between Dubai and Hong Kong from October 2.

The airline will operate three flights per week — on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays — providing UAE travellers with direct access to Hong Kong, as well as connections to onward destinations such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.

All flights will depart from Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport and will be operated on a Boeing 777-300 aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration that includes the airline’s forward-facing lie-flat seats in business.

Cathay Pacific will operate three flights per week between Dubai and Hong Kong from October 2. EPA

The airline has introduced a Fly Ready tool, which allows guests to upload their Covid-19 test results and other required health documents between 12 and 48 hours before their flight to Hong Kong, to be verified ahead of time. Meanwhile, the Fly (Worry) Free initiative offers travellers greater flexibility with their bookings, with the option to make unlimited ticket changes, including the alteration of travel dates and destination, until December 31.

“Reactivating our link from the GCC to Hong Kong is extremely important to us as the market remains a priority,” says Vishnu Rajendran, Cathay Pacific's area manager for the Middle East.

“We’re confident our offerings, like the ease of connections, warm Asian hospitality, diverse in-flight entertainment options and customer-centric initiatives such as our health document verification tool, Fly Ready, make us one of the world’s greatest service brands.

“Aside from the stream of those visiting friends and relatives and business travellers who we welcome on board from around the region, travellers from the GCC are also searching for cultural experiences abroad. Hong Kong and the various destinations that are easily accessible from our home hub, such as Japan and South Korea, offer these in abundance.”