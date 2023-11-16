Rolls-Royce to work with Emirates on jet engine performance issues, senior executive says

Rolls-Royce is working with Emirates to find a resolution for the performance issues on the engine that powers the Airbus A350-1000, as a potential order by the long-haul airline for A350 aircraft hangs in the balance.

The engine maker is addressing Emirates' concerns about the duration of the engine's time on the wing or the period between maintenance visits.

“I want an engine that stays on the wing for the right amount of time and Emirates wants an engine that stays on the wing for the right amount of time, so we're jointly aligned on this and we will continue to work through it,” Ewen McDonald, Rolls-Royce's chief customer officer of civil aerospace told The National at the Dubai Airshow.

“We are always open, honest and give Emirates updates, we believe in transparency, we believe in the strong relationship that comes through trust.”

Rolls-Royce's long-standing relationship with Emirates Airline and its president Tim Clark remains unaffected by the situation.

“Our relationship is unchanged through this, it's very positive and will continue to be very positive. We have lots of aircraft with Emirates and we will continue to work with him on what he wants to do with his fleet and we will support that,” Mr McDonald said.

Rolls-Royce is taking measures to enhance the durability of the Trent XWB-97 engines that power the A350-1000 craft and insists the engines are not defective.

That engine “is the most efficient engine … flying today, so it really is high-tech and something we're very proud of. That engine works great and perfectly in environments which are not harsh, we call them benign environments”, he said.

But the desert environment can prove to be harsh, he added.

“When you come to non-benign environments, sandy and hot conditions, it's really testing for engines because they run it at very high temperatures. Sand with high temperatures is a challenge, it's an industry challenge to all new generation engines as far as harsh conditions,” he said.

“It's not that the engines cannot perform a mission, they just do not stay on wing as long as they should.

“It's a durability issue, it's not a defect issue as has been mentioned.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, speaks at a media roundtable during the 2023 Dubai Airshow. Leslie Pableo/The National.

Earlier at the Dubai Airshow, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the carrier would not buy more of its flagship A350-1000 from Airbus until issues with the Rolls-Royce engine had been addressed.

“When we feel that we have a good deal, we will sign,” he said.

The airline requires specific guarantees from the engine maker.

“I need guarantees on when, at what price and the maintenance cost per hour. That would solve it,” he said.

Emirates already has an existing order for 50 units of the smaller A350-900 model. The first delivery is expected next summer.

Rolls-Royce is already developing technologies to use on existing engines to improve durability, Mr McDonald said.