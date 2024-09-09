The Manama skyline. Since 2000, Bahrain’s economic strategy has emphasised creating an environment that draws in foreign capital through regulatory and fiscal inducements. Getty
The Manama skyline. Since 2000, Bahrain’s economic strategy has emphasised creating an environment that draws in foreign capital through regulatory and fiscal inducements. Getty

Opinion

Comment

Bahrain's new corporation tax isn't just about boosting revenues

Omar Al-Ubaydli is director of economics and energy studies at Derasat in Bahrain and a columnist for The National

September 09, 2024