The Manama skyline. Bahrain acting to diversify its economy and reduce its dependency on its oil sector. AFP
Business

Economy

Why Bahrain's new tax on multinational corporations matters for its economy and the GCC

The kingdom's move is viewed as part of its broader strategy to stay competitive globally

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

September 02, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

