OECD says deal reached on global minimum corporate tax rate

Only four countries declined to join agreement

Oct 8, 2021

A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15 per cent has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday.

The agreement also makes it harder for large organisations to avoid taxation.

Ireland bows to US pressure to raise corporation tax

The OECD said four countries - Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - had not joined the agreement.

"Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism."

The OECD said that the minimum rate would see countries collect around $150 billion in new revenue annually while taxing rights on more than $125 billion of profit would be shifted to countries where big multinationals earn their income.

