OECD says deal reached on global minimum corporate tax rate

A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15 per cent has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday.

The agreement also makes it harder for large organisations to avoid taxation.

The OECD said four countries - Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - had not joined the agreement.

"Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism."

The OECD said that the minimum rate would see countries collect around $150 billion in new revenue annually while taxing rights on more than $125 billion of profit would be shifted to countries where big multinationals earn their income.

