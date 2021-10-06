Ireland prepared to fall in line with Europe on minimum tax rate, France claims

Ireland is willing to raise its minimum tax rate for multinational corporations to 15 per cent, according to France's Finance Minister.

Bruno Le Maire made the comments ahead of an international meeting on the issue on Friday.

Ireland currently has a 12.5 per cent corporation tax rate – one of the lowest in the EU. This has come under pressure following an international agreement of more than 130 countries in July.

Speculation is mounting that Dublin will reverse its position and agree to the draft Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development tax proposals as early as this week.

"A compromise might be reached around a 15 per cent effective tax rate," Mr Le Maire said in a conference call.

That "would eliminate attractive effective tax rates on the order of two, five or six per cent that are offered by certain countries, including in the European Union," he added.

Mr Le Maire said it was "not the rate that poses the most difficulties" but the language surrounding the deal.

He also warned that "real political difficulties" remained and said that obstacles should not be underestimated.

A change to its tax regime would bring Ireland in line with its EU partners. These have demanded a uniform rate to prevent tax avoidance by some of the world's biggest companies, such as Amazon and Facebook.

The July breakthrough envisaged the minimum 15 per cent tax rate applying to multinationals with at least €750 million ($866.4m) in sales, which in practice means many big tech companies would be hit.

Ireland enticed many companies to set up their European headquarters in the country with a 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate that in practice can be lowered.

Dublin has so far resisted a compromise.

"It will be difficult to go above" 15 per cent without losing the holdouts completely, a source close to the talks said.

The other pillar of the reform would give countries a share of the taxes on profits earned in their territory.

The objective of the Friday meeting under the auspices of the OECD, which has been shepherding the talks, is to bring on board the holdouts, which include Hungary and Estonia as well as Ireland, to allow the minimum tax rate to go into effect in 2023.

A number of countries are ready to move forward with national taxes on tech companies if a minimum tax deal is not reached at an international level.