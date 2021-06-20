Spain v Poland player ratings: Morata 7, Laporte 5; Bednarek 7, Lewandowski 7

Coach Luiz Enrique remains relaxed after another draw for Spain

Spain coach Luis Enrique said he is not worried about his side's chances of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2020 following a 1-1 draw with Poland, and backed the team to get the job done with a win over Slovakia in their final Group E game.

Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 25th minute but Poland equalised through Robert Lewandowski. Luis Enrique's side were awarded a penalty soon after but Gerard Moreno hit the post.

It was another frustrating night for Spain, who drew their opener against Sweden 0-0, but Luis Enrique said he would only take the positives into Wednesday's clash with Slovakia.

"I feel a lot of hope heading into that game," Enrique said. "We obviously wanted to play better and give our fans something to cheer about. It was a tough game against a good opponent.

"You have to recognise how good Poland were and the great defensive work they did. They closed down a lot of the avenues we usually use to get forward, stopped our transitions and pressed high up the pitch all game.

"The third game will be crucial, we need to win it if we want to get through to the next round. All four teams in this group have their future in their own hands."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 20, 2021 07:49 AM

Most Read