Spain v Poland player ratings: Morata 7, Laporte 5; Bednarek 7, Lewandowski 7

SPAIN RATINGS: Unai Simon 6 - Well positioned as he came out when Lewandowski set up Swiderski to volley after 35 minutes. Brilliant goalkeeping to stand and save from Lewandowski after 43 – his first save of the Euros. Couldn’t make a second for Lewandowski’s equaliser. Reuters
Jordi Alba 7 - Experienced, the captain, and hugely involved – nobody on the pitch had has many touches - Best first half moment saw him cross for Moreno who shot into side netting after 45 minutes. AFP
Aymeric Laporte 5 - Fouled early by Lewandowski as the Poles pressed high in a fast start. Dominated by the same player for Poland’s equaliser. Chastening evening. EPA
Pau Torres 5 - Now fancied by Real Madrid since Sergio Ramos will move on but struggled against the wily and prolific Lewandowski. Did make a super ball to set up Sarabia as frantic Spain pushed for a winner. Booked. AFP
Marcos Llorente 6 - On a sub-standard pitch which cut up, he was well used as Spain went down the wings. Crossed for Torres in Spain’s desperate finish. What does all Spain’s possession – 81 per cent in the first two games - matter if they can’t win games? Reuters
Pedri 6 - Freed Alba who set up Morata with a chance for Spain to make it two. Played more passes in the final third than any other player in Euro 2020 so far. Performed beyond his years, encouraging his team mates to slow down when necessary. Best passing accuracy rate on the team. Reuters
Rodri 6 - Steady with a physical presence but barely touched the ball in the second half as Spain used the wings to try and force a winner. Struck a shot from distance but well saved by the excellent Szczesny. Booked. AP
Koke 6 - Atletico captain made neat passes, intercepts and set up Morata twice. Took corners and urged fans for more support on a noisy night from just 13,000 in the 60,000 seater in Seville. It wasn’t enough. Spain will go out if they lose their next game. EPA
Dani Olmo 6 - Least effective of Spain’s forwards against Poland’s back five. Worked hard and ran at players in a frantic but ultimately disappointing match for the team playing at home. PA
Alvaro Morata 7 - Lost ball outside area at the start in an early fright, but the maligned striker who was under so much pressure after misses against Sweden put Spain ahead on 25. Ran straight to manager Luis Enrique who hugged him. Missed – badly - the penalty follow up. Swung at the ball from close range in 83rd minute but well saved. Cheers when substituted after a mixed evening. EPA
Gerard Moreno 6 - First tournament start – the Villarreal striker was involved in more goals for Spain than any other player in the last 18 months so you understand why. Right shout and his cross/shot set up Morata’s opener. Zipped a 34th minute free quick just wide. Fouled for a penalty on 56 after a VAR decision – then hit post with penalty. AFP
SUBS: Ferran Torres 5 - On for Olmo after 61. Free header from a slow ball went wide after 73. Involved but chipped a late chance over. Did little else. EPA
Fabian Ruiz 5 - On for Moreno after 67. Limited impact. EPA
Pablo Sarabia 6 - On Koke on 67. Fine run and chance ruined by a poor touch after 71. AFP
Mikel Oyarzabal N/A - On for Morata after 86 and a player from one of eight clubs represented by Spain. Long gone are the days when players from Barcelona or Real Madrid dominated. Reuters
POLAND RATINGS: Wojciech Szczesny 6 - Not much to deal with other than pick the ball out of the net for Morata’s opener. Poland’s defence frustrated Spain for the most part on the night. Distribution could have been better. EPA
Kamil Jozwiak 7 - Often got up the right flank and his crossing persistence prevailed as he whipped a ball onto the head of Robert Lewandowski for the leveller. EPA
Bartosz Bereszynski 7 - Costly positioning left Alvaro Morata onside for the opener but a better performance in the second half saw him look much more assured. Reuters
Kamil Glik 7 - Organised the defence when set up in a back five and won the majority of aerial duels. A standout, leaders performance from Glik who seemed to regularly get in the way of balls coming into the box. Reuters
Jan Bednarek 7 - Worked hard against clever movement from Spain’s attack and didn’t make any notable mistakes. A strong performance from the Southampton man. Poland’s defence was very good in Seville. AP
Tymoteusz Puchacz 7 - Battled well on the left flank with a number of tackles while often venturing forward to provide width in limited Poland attacks. AP
Jakub Moder 6 - Finishing the first half with 36% pass success is simply not good enough at international level. Or any level. But Moder did then play a part in the build up for Poland’s equaliser. A penalty conceded moments later summed up an inconsistent performance. EPA
Mateusz Klich 6 - The Leeds man was an enforcer in midfield, hassling Spanish spells of possession and disrupting play. Those efforts did however earn him a yellow card early on. Replaced in the 56th minute to avoid getting dismissed. AFP
Karol Swiderski 6 - Could have scored early on but seemed to avoid heading the ball from close range. Smashed a ball off the post close to half-time which saw Lewandowski fail to convert the rebound. Reuters
Piotr Zielinski 6 - Tried to link the midfield and attack but wasn’t as influential as usual. Poland spent the majority of the game dealing with long spells of Spain possession which meant that when they did get the ball, there weren't too many options for the likes of Zielinski. AFP
Robert Lewandowski 7 - A golden opportunity for Poland’s star man saw him hit the ball straight at the goalkeeper, but he would later make amends with a towering header to level the scoring. EPA
SUBS:Kacper Kozlowski (Klich, 56) 6 - At just 17-years-old, the Polish youngster became the youngest player ever to feature at the European Championships. Drove late on in the 90th minute with Lewandowski in front but failed to release the ball. EPA
Przemyslaw Frankowski (Swiderski, 68) 6 - On for Swiderski who had worked hard throughout the game. Had a chance to cross the ball towards Lewandowski but delayed his pass which could have caused trouble for Spain. AFP
Pawel Dawidowicz (Bednarek, 85) N/A - On for Bednarek. AP
Karol Linetty (Moder, 85) N/A - Replaced Moder in the 85th minute. AFP