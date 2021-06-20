Portugal v Germany player ratings: Bruno Fernandes 4, Cristiano Ronaldo 8; Robin Gosens 9, Serge Gnabry 8

Germany gave their Euro 2020 hopes a much-needed boost with superb 4-2 victory over reigning champions Portugal in Munich.

Joachim Low's started the Group F match at full throttle but found themselves a goal down after 15 minutes.

The remarkable Cristiano Ronaldo won a header from a Germany corner before sprinting the entire length of the pitch to get on the end of brilliant counter-attack.

It was his third goal of the tournament and record-extending 12th European Championship strike. It also took his tally for Portugal to 107 on his 177th appearance and moves the Juventus man within two of the record total held by Iran's Ali Daei.

Germany, though, refused to buckle and deservedly turned the game around by forcing two own goals out of Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro.

A Kai Havertz finish underlined Germany's dominance just after half-time before left back Robin Gosens capped his man-of-the-match display by heading in Germany's fourth, adding to his two assists.

Portugal hit back when Diogo Jota tapped in Ronaldo's hooked volley to make it 4-2 with 23 minutes left but that was the end of the scoring in what was the match of the tournament so far.

Germany and Portugal now sit on three points, one behind group leaders France.

France's 1-1 draw with Hungary earlier in Budapest and Germany's win mean there is all to play for in Wednesday's final group games when the Germans host Hungary and the French meet Portugal.