Portugal v Germany player ratings: Bruno Fernandes 4, Cristiano Ronaldo 8; Robin Gosens 9, Serge Gnabry 8

Low's side produce brilliant performance to seal 4-2 win against reigning champions at Euros

Germany gave their Euro 2020 hopes a much-needed boost with superb 4-2 victory over reigning champions Portugal in Munich.

Joachim Low's started the Group F match at full throttle but found themselves a goal down after 15 minutes.

Read More

Kai Havertz, left, was involved in two of Germany's goals in the 4-2 win over Portugal. AFPEuro 2020: Germany deliver emphatic win over Portugal to breathe life into 'Group of Death'

The remarkable Cristiano Ronaldo won a header from a Germany corner before sprinting the entire length of the pitch to get on the end of brilliant counter-attack.

It was his third goal of the tournament and record-extending 12th European Championship strike. It also took his tally for Portugal to 107 on his 177th appearance and moves the Juventus man within two of the record total held by Iran's Ali Daei.

Germany, though, refused to buckle and deservedly turned the game around by forcing two own goals out of Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro.

A Kai Havertz finish underlined Germany's dominance just after half-time before left back Robin Gosens capped his man-of-the-match display by heading in Germany's fourth, adding to his two assists.

Portugal hit back when Diogo Jota tapped in Ronaldo's hooked volley to make it 4-2 with 23 minutes left but that was the end of the scoring in what was the match of the tournament so far.

Germany and Portugal now sit on three points, one behind group leaders France.

France's 1-1 draw with Hungary earlier in Budapest and Germany's win mean there is all to play for in Wednesday's final group games when the Germans host Hungary and the French meet Portugal.

Published: June 20, 2021 06:59 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Immigrants walk for a better future in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Getty

World Refugee Day 2021: charting why 1 in 95 of us is displaced or seeking asylum

World
Lung cancer is responsible for seven per cent of all UAE cancer cases, 90 per cent of which are caused by smoking. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE becomes only second country in world to approve key lung cancer drug

Health
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - June 14, 2021: HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, participates in a turtle release with the The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi. (Abdullah Al Junaibi for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs )​ ---

Sea turtles released into Abu Dhabi waters after rehabilitation

Environment
Vladimir Vukovic's sense of smell and taste are still badly affected five months after catching Covid-19. Courtesy Vladimir Vukovic

Long Covid sufferers tell of perfume that smells like sewage

Health
Skyscrapers in the City of London beyond residential properties in London, U.K., on Friday, May 21, 2021. After a year of shunning the capital amid lockdowns and coronavirus, many renters are now looking to return to urban life as restrictions ease, according to data from estate agent Hamptons International. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

End of stamp duty holiday unlikely to dent Middle East demand for British homes

Property
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read