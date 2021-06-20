Portugal v Germany player ratings: Bruno Fernandes 4, Cristiano Ronaldo 8; Robin Gosens 9, Serge Gnabry 8

PORTUGAL RATINGS: Rui Patricio - 7: Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper produced two fine stops from a Havertz drive and Gnabry strike at start and end of first half - amongst other good saves - on busy afternoon. Had less joy preventing teammates scoring own goals. AP
Nelson Semedo - 5: Patrico’s Wolves teammate under constant pressure from the excellent Gosens and given poor support. Little opportunity to push on from right back. Reuters
Pepe - 5: Veteran was up against it at start as Germany piled on pressure in opening 45 minutes but still found energy to launch lung-bursting overlap in final third just before half-time. Hard day at office for 38-year-old as Germany ripped defence apart time and again. AFP
Ruben Dias - 6: Centre-half had to be on toes after 11 minutes to block Gosens’ shot. Tried to set-up teammate with header at other end of pitch when he should have gone for goal 10 minutes later. Unfortunate own goal to level scores at 1-1 and was helpless against an excellent German attacking effort. Getty
Raphael Guerriero - 5: Broke the deadlock against Hungary in opening game but put ball into own net in disastrous fashion after 39 minutes here. Failed to stop supply line coming in from Kimmich down right. EPA
Danilo - 5: Portugal played with two holding midfielders but, like Carvalho, PSG man couldn’t handle opposition’s energy and quality. AFP
Bernardo Silva - 5: Played key role in first goal picking out Jota with lovely left-footed ball, who then supplied Ronaldo, but did little else and Portugal were over-run by Germany down his right flank. Hooked at half-time. EPA
Bruno Fernandes - 4: Manchester United midfielder looked off the pace. Mixed bag with his distribution and caught in possession in key moments. A huge disappointment. EPA
Diogo Jota - 7: Showed real composure to control pass then set-up Ronaldo for opening goal. Should have hit target header just before half-hour mark but did fire home virtually on goal line to make it 4-2. Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo - 8: Two goals in the opening game, tapped home from close range here after starting counter-attack by winning a header from corner in own box. Now has 107 strikes for Portugal – two short of Ali Daei’s international record. Set-up Jota for second. PA
SUBS: Renato Sanches – (On for Bernardo Silva 46’) 5: Bludgeoned one long-range strike against the post but if Portugal were hoping he would help stem the German tide, they were sadly mistaken. EPA
Rafa Silva – (On for Carvalho 58’) 5: Made little impact. Reuters
Joao Moutinho – (On for Fernandes 64’) 5: Portugal pulled goal back just after he came on but coudn't inspire an unlikely comeback. Getty
Andre Silva – (On for Jota 83’) N/A. AFP
GERMANY RATINGS: Manuel Neuer - 6: The 35-year-old Bayern Munich keeper had little to do bar picking ball out of net on two occasions. Beaten all ends up by Sanches’ thunderbolt strike that hit post. AP
Antonio Rudiger - 7: Defender who enjoyed a little nibble of Paul Pogba’s back in the opening game nearly crossed the line with a couple of challenges against the Portuguese. Soplid from the Chelsea man overall. Reuters
Matthias Ginter - 7: Barring the sensational Portugal counter-attack for the opening goal, strolled through match untroubled although did pick up booking for reckless foul on Jota. Getty
Matts Hummels - 7: Dortmund defender brought in from exile by manager Low and was a calming influence at the back. One of several key players who was given rest after fourth goal. Getty
Joshua Kimmich - 8: A constant threat down the right and he supplied superb cross that Gosens cracked home in first few minutes only to be ruled out for offside. Provided cutback six minutes before break was shinned into own net by Guerriero and inch-perfect cross headed home by Gosens for fourth goal. Reuters
Tony Kroos - 7: Real Madrid man controlled middle of midfield as Germany dominated possession. Passing is a joy to watch although did give the ball away needlessly a couple of times in second half. EPA
Ilkay Gundogan - 8: Has just enjoyed prolific season in the English Premier League and while there no goalscoring opportunities here, he was the midfield fulcrum for Germany. Excellent from the Manchester City man. EPA
Robin Gosens - 9: Denied acrobatic early goal when Gnabry was caught offside. First time volleyed cross-come shot was turned into own net by Dias and supplied quality ball into middle for Havertz goal. Headed home fourth himself in Man of the Match performance. Getty
Kai Havertz - 7: Champions League winner with Chelsea had Patricio at full-stretch to save his left-footed drive and was denied chance to equalise after 35 minutes when Dias beat him to cross to score own goal. Got his goal when he tapped home just after break. Booked in second half. Reuters
Thomas Muller - 7: No chance to add to his 39 international goals bar one weak first-time shot saved by keeper but played a part in three of the German goals. Clearly relishing being back in German set-up. AP
Serge Gnabry - 8: Has prolific scoring record for Germany but livewire attacker almost showed his assist skills with superb curling cross into box 25 minutes. Denied goal his performance deserved just before half-time when he skipped past Pepe but saw shot saved by Patrico. Getty
SUBS: Marcel Halstenberg – (On for Gosens 62’) 6: Replaced the brilliant Gosens and slotted in with little problem. Reuters
Emre Can – (On for Hummels 63’) 6: Dortmund player came on with match in the bag at 4-1. AFP
Leon Goretzka – (On for Havertz 73’) 7: Clipped top of crossbar after surging run and shot. Getty
Niklas Sule – (On for Gundogan 73’) 7: One excellent challenge to deny Semedo chance to cross into box. AFP
Leroy Sane – (On for Gnabry 87’) N/A. Reuters