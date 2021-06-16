Euro 2020 France v Germany player ratings: Kylian Mbappe 8, N'Golo Kante 8; Manuel Neuer 5, Kai Havertz 5

Les Bleus take the honours in showpiece group game

A Mats Hummels own goal secured France a 1-0 victory over Germany as the world champions made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign in Munich.

Hummels turned the ball into his own net in the 20th minute and France also had Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema second-half goals ruled offside, while Adrien Rabiot hit the post for Les Bleus.

Euro 2020 Hungary v Portugal player ratings: Willi Orban 4, Adam Szalai 7; Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Bruno Fernandes 7

"It was a clash that could have been a semi-final or a final, so to take three points was important," said France coach Didier Deschamps.

"We played a big game against a very good German team, but we were up to the level and this victory does us good."

The result leaves France second on goal difference in the early Group F table behind Portugal, after the holders' 3-0 win over Hungary earlier in Budapest.

The home defeat piles the pressure on Germany ahead of their next game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on Saturday, also at the Allianz Arena.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 16, 2021 08:36 AM

