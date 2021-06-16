Euro 2020 France v Germany player ratings: Kylian Mbappe 8, N'Golo Kante 8; Manuel Neuer 5, Kai Havertz 5

FRANCE RATINGS: Hugo Lloris 7 - Little to do in the first half for the oldest player as his side dominated. France’s captain was far busier in the second but came out at the right time to stop Gnabry with Germany’s best chance. Poor kick to Gosens put his team under pressure but survived a tough opening match. EPA

Benjamin Pavard 7 - Dutiful right back. Combined well with Kante in 15th minute France attack. Smashed the ground on the hour; looked out cold. But picked himself up and continued to play. More tackles than any other player. EPA

Raphael Varane 8 - Very comfortable as he won his duels on the ground and in the air. Made key interceptions and needed to be on top of his game in the second half as Germany, roared on by the Munich crowd, were much involved. Excellent. AP

Presnel Kimpembe 7 - Had a challenge with Havertz who covered more ground than any Germany player. He was up to it and made two key interceptions within a minute after 69 as Germany threatened. AFP

Lucas Hernandez 7 - The Bayern Munich defender was fouled in a yellow card challenge after 7. Received a beautiful ball from Pogba and pushed it towards Mbappe after 20. Hummels did the rest. Booed by home fans for a couple of strong challenges. EPA

N'Golo Kante 8 - Man of the moment and hugely popular with France supporters. Busied himself all over the pitch, nicking balls, bringing balance, filling gaps and passing forward. Covered more ground than any of his teammates. Do believe the hype. Reuters

Paul Pogba 8 - Headed 15th minute Griezmann corner over. Tried the most difficult passes, even when surrounded by players and one, to Hernandez with the outside of his foot, came off which led to France’s opener. Appeared to be bitten by Rudiger. Protected ball as he battled with Kroos, but still managed to play key balls to Mbappe. Not the same level in second half but still top class and deserved to be named man of the match. AFP

Adrien Rabiot 7 - Strong in supporting attack and more defensive discipline than Pogba which gave France an impenetrable line of defence against Germany. Hit the post. Getty

Antoine Griezmann 7 - Twinkletoes was energetic, ran everywhere and made three key passes. He dropped deep and was effective as France countered, if not quite having the impact on the game of some of his teammates. Reuters

Kylian Mbappe 8 - Shot on target after 16 minutes was France’s best effort until the goal – which he was primed to score until Hummels did it for him. Lost possession a couple of times but always a fleet heeled danger down the left. Put the ball in the net with a fine strike from there after 66 but, mercifully for the Germans, it was offside. The magic will come. EPA

Karim Benzema 7 - Neat interchanges with Mbappe from the veteran striker who dominated the build up before the tournament with his return to the national side. Super ball forward to Mbappe after 55 and again after 77 – knowing the younger man had the legs and speed Benzema wouldn’t. Tapped a late Mbappe ball into the net, but while the players celebrated, France’s ‘second’ was offside. Reuters

SUBS: Corentin Tolisso N/A - On for Benzema after 87 and played where he plays his club football for Bayern. Tasted a few minutes of an intense international. PA

Ousmane Dembele N/A - On for Rabiot after 92. The Barca man who started out in Germany got four minutes as France made it six unbeaten against Germany. AFP

GERMANY RATINGS: Manuel Neuer 5 – The German made light work of a Kylian Mbappe shot inside the first 20 minutes, punching the ball clear for a corner. He was quick out of his box moments later to sweep up, too. However, he could do little to prevent Hummels converting into his own net, and again with Mbappe’s goal that was later disallowed. EPA

Matthias Ginter 6 – Made a timely intervention following a Pavard cross, a contribution that summed up his tireless work all evening. He closed the space ahead of Mbappe well. AFP

Mats Hummels 7 – Headed over with the first chance of the game at one end but didn’t miss the target at the other when, following Hernandez’s ball across the six yard-box, he failed to adjust his feet and converted into his own net. He was forced to chase Mbappe for much of the evening but on more than one occasion denied the French forward. Reuters

Antonio Rudiger 5 – The Chelsea man had an interesting battle with Paul Pogba. He lost him once at a corner which, fortunately for Germany, resulted in a header that finished just over the bar. He then appeared to bite him in the second half, which miraculously went unpunished. Reuters

Joshua Kimmich 6 – Got up and down the right flank well, though was walking a tightrope after picking up a yellow card inside the first ten minutes. Was energetic and supplied one or two teasing crosses. EPA

Toni Kroos 4 – Kroos looked elegant on the ball but that didn’t equate to any tangible contributions for his team. He quite often lost possession, not surprising when facing a Pogba-Kante axis in form. Pogba won this particular battle by some margin. EPA

Ilkay Gundogan 4 – Was constantly looking to prise open the French defence and though he almost scored following a late run into the box, he was largely ineffectual. EPA

Robin Gosens 7 – The left-wing back hadn’t made much of an impact until he sparked into life in the second half. He teed up Gnabry for a chance with one particular teasing cross and offered his side a solid attacking option on the flank. EPA

Kai Havertz 5 – Havertz seemed to coast through the game without really influencing the play around him, and he was later substituted. Reuters

Thomas Muller 5 – The experienced striker played off the left and made several runs into space until he tired. He once came close with a header, though misjudged his jump. Showed some delicious touches but ultimately seemed past his best. AP

Serge Gnabry 5 – Playing as a false 9, Gnabry failed to get into the game until he had a glorious chance to level the scores on 53 minutes. He did well to drop off the shoulder of his marker, but he volleyed Gosen’s cross into the ground and over the bar. A rare effort on a disappointing night for the Bayern man. Reuters

SUBS: Timo Werner (Gnabry, 74) N/A – Was brought on to bring some energy to the German attack but he was wasteful in possession. EPA

Leroy Sane (Havertz, 74) N/A – His decision making in the final third was poor. He managed to get on the ball in dangerous areas but couldn’t find a way through. EPA

Emre Can (Ginter, 88) N/A – Can came on quite late, which was a surprise given how influential he’s been for Germany in qualifying. He arguably did more in the limited time he had than some of his teammates. AFP