'Troublemaker' Israel is a greater regional threat than Iran, says Prince Turki Al Faisal

It is Israel – and not Iran – that poses the greater threat to regional stability, Saudi former diplomat Prince Turki Al Faisal told the Milken Institute's Middle East and Africa Summit.

The diminished strength and influence of Hezbollah in Lebanon, after the Tehran-backed group fought a war with Israel, and the downfall of the Assad regime in Syria last year have curbed Iran's ability to affect events across the region.

“So in my view, it is definitely Israel that is the troublemaker and should be reined in by the United States,” Prince Turki told an audience in Abu Dhabi. He referred to Israel’s persistent attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, as well as Syria, as evidence that it is “feeling its oats".

“By bombing Syria almost on a daily basis, continuing to bomb Palestinians in Gaza or the West Bank, and also in Lebanon where there’s supposed to be a ceasefire, they [Israel] are hardly a harbinger of peace in our part of the world,” Prince Turki said.

GCC members states have announced plans for a joint air defence system. GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi has said the initiative will be finalised "in the near future" and it follows attacks on Qatar this year by Israel and Iran.

The Israel strike, which targeted Hamas negotiators in Doha as they studied Gaza ceasefire proposals, was a “warning sign” that showed the GCC must unite to defend itself, Prince Turki said.

“It’s not unusual for us as the GCC to work together to defend ourselves,” he added, pointing to the aftermath of Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, when US forces came to the region’s aid in Operation Desert Storm. “But we also need to bring others with us.”

Prince Turki Al Faisal weighs in on whether Saudi Arabia could obtain nuclear weapons 02:22

Asked whether Saudi Arabia should consider developing its own nuclear arsenal, the former intelligence chief said it was an option the kingdom should “seriously explore".

“We heard words from the Saudi Crown Prince [Mohammed bin Salman] years ago that if Iran acquired a nuclear weapon then the kingdom would also seek to do that,” Prince Turki said. “The way things have developed in the last year with the bombing of Iran nuclear installations that may have delayed, if you like, Iran’s capabilities to acquire nuclear weapons.”

But he emphasised that the volatility of the region meant the issue of nuclear weapons should be addressed comprehensively. “We already have a nuclear-armed country in this region, which is Israel. Nobody talks about Israel,” he added. “So I think that is something else that should keep us alert and vigilant in trying to achieve what I think would be best, which is a zone free of weapons of mass destruction.”

Having served as Saudi Arabia's intelligence chief for more than two decades, Prince Turki witnessed various threats to the region, from the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan to the rise of Al Qaeda and ISIS. Asked whether he believes the Middle East has turned a corner when it comes to terrorist groups, he was far from optimistic.

“My view is that the issue of terrorism, the 'us and them', will always be with us and have been with us historically,” he said. The issue is "not confined to one area geographically or one aberration of religious interpretation or any other distinctions", he added.

But Prince Turki said the issue of Palestine and the failure of the world to address Israel’s actions could sow the seeds for more extremist movements to emerge.