Euro 2020 Hungary v Portugal player ratings: Willi Orban 4, Adam Szalai 7; Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Bruno Fernandes 7

HUNGARY RATINGS: Peter Gulacsi - 7, Made some good saves to deny Diogo Jota, Pepe and Bruno Fernandes, though he did get away with one after misjudging a ball in from deep. Had no chance of stopping any of Portugal’s goals. EPA

Endre Botka - 5, Was resolute in his defending and wasn’t afraid to get forward when the opportunity arose. Could do little towards the end. EPA

Willi Orban - 4, Looked very commanding at the heart of Hungary’s defence for large periods and did brilliantly to tackle Bernardo Silva in his own box. Was unlucky to see Raphael Guerreiro’s deflect off him and into the bottom corner but followed that up by conceding a penalty. EPA

Attila Szalai - 5, Defended well and made some lovely passes to get his team up the pitch. Almost created a chance with a headed knockdown. Could do little to stop the late onslaught. EPA

Gergo Lovrencsics - 6, Showed great work rate to get up and down the right wing. Struggled to add too much in an attacking sense but defended well. EPA

Laszlo Kleinheisler - 6, Did well to keep possession when he had it and attempted to join in with the attack when possible, getting a dangerous ball into the Portugal box. EPA

Adam Nagy - 7, Was a pest whenever Portugal had the ball, showing great discipline and resilience in his defensive work. AFP

Andras Schafer - 7, Showed good anticipation to win the ball back for his team and drove forward superbly at times to relieve pressure, while also forcing Portugal to work defensively. AFP

Attila Fiola - 6, Was very committed and dealt with some potentially tricky situations well, though he did lack a bit of quality at times. Took a big hit from Nelson Semedo. EPA

Adam Szalai - 7, Helped defensively at times, put himself about and held the ball up superbly at times. Didn’t trouble Rui Patricio with either of his shots on goal. EPA

Roland Sallai - 6, Showed early aggression with a nudge on Danilo Pereira and worked hard. He bought fouls well but slowed the attack down too much a couple of times when a counterattack was on. EPA

SUB Loic Nego (Schafer 66’) - 6, Was neat in his play and helped Hungary launch threatening attacks with intelligent passing a couple of times. Was booked for dissent. EPA

SUB Szabolcs Schon (Sallai 77’) – N/R, Thought he’d broken the deadlock but the goal was ruled out for offside. EPA

SUB David Siger (Kleinheisler 78’) – N/R, Struggled to make his mark on the game after Portugal got a hold on it. Reuters

SUB Kevin Varga (Fiola 88’) – N/R, Came on at the end but could do little more than witness Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal of the game up close. EPA

PORTUGAL RATINGS: Rui Patricio - 6, Was hardly worked but he confidently dealt with any shots that came his way – though he’ll feel relieved that Schon’s goal was ruled out. EPA

Nelson Semedo - 7, Looked neat on the ball and was comfortable whether attacking or defending. Did well to create a chance that Jota was unable to take. EPA

Ruben Dias - 7, Often looked in control when Hungary attacked, but was booked for a foul on Kleinheisler. Reuters

Pepe - 7, Played a great pass to create a chance for Ronaldo and the veteran was solid in his defensive work. His header forced a good save from Gulacsi. Reuters

Raphael Guerreiro - 8, Was really quiet going forward for large periods, but it was his strike that found the bottom corner for the game’s opener. AFP

Danilo Pereira - 6, Often looked comfortable throughout the game but some of the midfielder’s pass choices threatened to put his team in trouble. EPA

William Carvalho - 7, Was very neat on the ball and always seemed composed, whether he was in or out of possession. EPA

Bernardo Silva - 6, Showed some good moments of quality, but couldn’t unlock the Hungary defence. Was lucky not to have a yellow card. AFP

Bruno Fernandes - 7, Played some very nice passes, one of which helped to produce Portugal’s first of the game. Forced a good save from Gulacsi with a strike from range. EPA

Diogo Jota - 5, He cut a frustrated figure for large periods of the game and was wasteful when chances came his way in the box. EPA

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8, Was anonymous for large periods of the game and sent a good chance flying over the crossbar. However, he was clinical from the penalty spot, and then went and got another goal for good measure. EPA

SUB Rafa Silva (B. Silva 71’) – N/R, Assisted Guerreiro’s goal and then went on to win the penalty for Portugal’s second of the game. To top things off, he linked up with Ronaldo for their third. EPA

SUB Renato Sanches (Carvalho 81’) – N/R, Looked busy and showed plenty of energy after coming off the bench. EPA

SUB Andre Silva (Jota 81’) – N/R, Provided some lovely touches during his short time on the pitch. EPA