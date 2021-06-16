Euro 2020 Hungary v Portugal player ratings: Willi Orban 4, Adam Szalai 7; Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Bruno Fernandes 7

Late Hungary collapse sees Portugal win opener 3-0 in Budapest

Hungary hoped to surprise holders Portugal at Euro 2020 and held out for more than 80 minutes before a late collapse resulted in a 3-0 defeat which left coach Marco Rossi disappointed and accepting the blame for substitutions that did not work.

Read More

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 15: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Hungary and Portugal at Puskas Arena on June 15, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Bernadett Szabo - Pool/Getty Images)Record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo helps Portugal bring stubborn Hungary resistance to an end at Euro 2020

For a fleeting moment the near-capacity crowd at the Puskas Arena went crazy thinking the home side had taken a shock lead through Szabolcs Schon only to be deflated by an offside call.

Portugal then struck three quick goals including a Cristiano Ronaldo double that Rossi said was partly his fault as he made substitutions after the first goal that "clearly did not work."

"Three goals within 10 minutes obviously leaves me very disappointed," he told a press conference. "You can concede a goal, that was unfortunate, but you need to bounce back better, keep your shape and not take too many risks."

Updated: June 16, 2021 08:26 AM

Most Read