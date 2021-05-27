One injured as truck and gas tanker crash in Fujairah

A driver was injured when his gas tanker crashed into a truck in Fujairah on Wednesday night.
Police said the accident happened on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road on the way to Masafi at about 8.30pm.
Police patrols and Civil Defence crews were sent to the scene.
The gas tanker was largely undamaged and there was no fire.
Road users were alerted about the accident by text message and directed to take alternative routes after police closed the road.
The tanker crashed into a flatbed truck, which was carrying a construction digger, said Col Saleh Al Dhanhani, head of the traffic and patrols department at Fujairah Police.
He said the tanker driver suffered minor injuries.
Stage 1: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 148km
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo
Price, base: Dh69,900
(All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld
COMPANY PROFILE
Crazy Rich Asians
The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana.
The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923
Saturday
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
The flights
Name: Mariam Ketait
