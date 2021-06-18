Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, Dominic Thiem pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal had earlier decided to skip both events on Thursday

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon but will still compete at this summer's Olympics in Tokyo. PA
Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon but will still compete at this summer's Olympics in Tokyo. PA

Naomi Osaka became the latest star name to pull out of this month's Wimbledon, with the aim of being ready for the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka famously quit the French Open following her first-round victory after organisers fined her $15,000 and threatened her with expulsion from the tournament for refusing to attend post-match media interactions.

Read More

Roger Federer took the first set against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Halle Open but a drop in level saw the Swiss lose the match. Getty ImagesRoger Federer defeated at Halle Open in setback to Wimbledon preparations

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," Osaka's agent told Reuters.

Wimbledon organisers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), said Osaka will be missed this year.

"We completely understand her decision," the AELTC said. "We wish her a happy time with her friends and family and look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year."

Osaka's decision was a second blow to Wimbledon after Rafa Nadal announced he was withdrawing from the grasscourt major following a tough claycourt season. Spaniard Nadal also said he will not be participating at the Olympics, which begin on July 23.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem later joined Nadal in withdrawing from the Tokyo Games.

World number five Thiem said he wanted to concentrate on Wimbledon and then defending his only Grand Slam title in New York.

"Hi everybody, I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics," the Austrian wrote on Twitter.

"For me, like all athletes, taking part in the Olympics and representing my country is a huge honour and that makes this decision even tougher.

"My goal is to work hard the coming weeks, give my best at Wimbledon and keep training and hopefully defend my US Open title."

Published: June 18, 2021 08:56 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Thomas Geiles, left, with Brigid and Barry Casey, and their toddler Abigail. Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

Man saves toddler's life in Abu Dhabi mall after she stops breathing

Health
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Depending on your loan and business history, you may be able to access a better rate, a lower monthly payment or more favourable repayment terms. Photo: Getty Images

How small-business owners can pay down pandemic debt

Money
Juan Moyolema, an 8-year-old boy who was born missing the lower part of his left arm, raises a toy with a 3D printed tailor-made prosthetic given to him by Madrid-base social entity Ayudame3D at his home in Parla, near Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2021. Picture taken May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spanish toymaker-turned-inventor creates 3D printed prosthetic arms

Europe
Rashid, the UAE's lunar rover, is only the first project in the country's ambitious plans for Moon exploration. Courtesy, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre 

UAE reveals long-term Moon exploration plan

Science
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read