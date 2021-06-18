Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, Dominic Thiem pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka became the latest star name to pull out of this month's Wimbledon, with the aim of being ready for the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka famously quit the French Open following her first-round victory after organisers fined her $15,000 and threatened her with expulsion from the tournament for refusing to attend post-match media interactions.

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," Osaka's agent told Reuters.

Wimbledon organisers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), said Osaka will be missed this year.

"We completely understand her decision," the AELTC said. "We wish her a happy time with her friends and family and look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year."

Osaka's decision was a second blow to Wimbledon after Rafa Nadal announced he was withdrawing from the grasscourt major following a tough claycourt season. Spaniard Nadal also said he will not be participating at the Olympics, which begin on July 23.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem later joined Nadal in withdrawing from the Tokyo Games.

Hi everybody, I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) June 17, 2021

World number five Thiem said he wanted to concentrate on Wimbledon and then defending his only Grand Slam title in New York.

"Hi everybody, I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics," the Austrian wrote on Twitter.

"For me, like all athletes, taking part in the Olympics and representing my country is a huge honour and that makes this decision even tougher.

"My goal is to work hard the coming weeks, give my best at Wimbledon and keep training and hopefully defend my US Open title."