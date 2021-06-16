Roger Federer defeated at Halle Open in setback to Wimbledon preparations

Swiss will be joined at All England Club by Andy Murray and Venus Williams after both former champions received wildcards

Roger Federer took the first set against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Halle Open but a drop in level saw the Swiss lose the match. Getty Images
Roger Federer took the first set against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Halle Open but a drop in level saw the Swiss lose the match. Getty Images

Roger Federer's Wimbledon preparations hit a setback on Wednesday after the Swiss crashed out of the Halle Open second round with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime.

Federer, 39, has missed much of the past two seasons after undergoing two knee surgeries and he has timed his return to coincide with Wimbledon, where later this month he will be bidding for a record-extending ninth title.

Read More

HALLE, GERMANY - JUNE 14: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in his match against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus during day 3 of the Noventi Open at OWL-Arena on June 14, 2021 in Halle, Germany. (Photo by Thomas F. Starke/Getty Images)Roger Federer makes winning return to grass with first round victory at Halle Open

A constant in Federer's lead-up to the grass court Grand Slam over the years has been the Halle Open, although his hopes for an 11th title at the German tournament were dashed by 21-year-old Auger Aliassime.

After taking the first set, courtesy of a break in the seventh game and some typically exquisite shot-making, Federer's level declined significantly. He struggled with his serve, his rhythm disappeared and the errors accumulated.

Federer survived three break points in the fourth game of the second set, but the Swiss was unable to prevent Auger Aliassime taking a 4-2 lead.

From that point, the Canadian was in the ascendency and comfortably levelled the match, before racing into a 4-0 lead in the third set. The remainder of the match went with serve and Auger Aliassime sealed the victory with a love service hold.

"It's a great honour to play Federer before he retires and winning is incredible," Auger Aliassime said. "He was my idol growing up. I never thought I would be able to play him one day. I thought he would be gone when I would be a pro".

Federer, who opted to withdraw from the French Open ahead of the fourth round earlier this month to avoid harming his "road to recovery", now has less than two weeks before the start of Wimbledon on June 28 and the priority will be ensuring he is physically fit and ready.

Should Federer, as expected, take his place among the main draw at Wimbledon, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be joined at the All England Club by two other former champions after Andy Murray and Venus Williams were granted wildcards.

Britain's Murray won the second of his two Wimbledon titles in 2016 but due to persistent injury problems is now ranked No 124, which is outside the cut-off for direct qualification.

The 34-year-old Scot beat Frenchman Benoit Paire at Queen's Club on Tuesday in his first singles match since March and is back in action on Thursday against Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Five-time champion Williams, 40, will be competing in her 90th Grand Slam and is ranked 103rd in the world.

The American's French Open campaign came to an early end when she was beaten in the first round by Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Published: June 16, 2021 07:55 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen raises the trophy after winning the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. AFP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looks set to welcome fans back for 2021 race

F1
Pretoria, South Africa. AFP

Why are Covid-19 variants more dangerous than the original strain?

Health
The Dubai Police V8 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG was flown to Milan in Italy by Emirates SkyCargo, to take part in the Mille Miglia tour. Courtesy Dubai Police 

Dubai Police fly into Italy for 1,000 mile classic car race

UAE Government
Woman can apply without permission from their male guardian. AFP

More than 450,000 Saudi citizens and residents apply for Hajj permits in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia
A Covid-19 safety sign on Al Qahirah street, Abu Dhabi, reminds people of restrictions. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi trials use of handheld scanners to detect potential Covid-19 symptoms for drivers

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read