West Ham v Everton player ratings: Jesse Lingard 6, Michail Antonio 7; Ben Godfrey 9, Dominic Calvert-Lewin 8

West Ham United blew their chance to apply real pressure in the race for a Premier League top-four finish as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by an Everton side who maintained their European qualification hopes on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 24th-minute goal proved decisive against a West Ham side who huffed and puffed but never really hit their stride on a crucial afternoon.

The closest West Ham came to an equaliser was when Vladimir Coufal's shot after the break hit the post and Jarrod Bowen could not bundle in the rebound from point-blank range.

Said Benrahma also headed a gilt-edged chance over the bar in the first half.

Everton hit the post late on through substitute Josh King and they hung on for the win that keeps them in the frame for a European spot.

West Ham remained in fifth place with 58 points, five points behind fourth-placed Leicester City with three games remaining. Liverpool are only a point behind West Ham with a game in hand.

Hammers manager David Moyes said: "I was pleased with the players, for long parts we controlled the game but we didn't have the difference up front.

"I think because we've lost today defeat might be costly. but you never know in football. If we qualify for Europe I think it would be an incredible achievement, no matter which competition it is."

Everton are eighth with 55 points and have four games left. "That was a tough shift," said Calvert-Lewin, who scored his 16th league goal of the season. "We worked hard and got away with the three points. It wasn't pretty but I think with the effort we put in we deserved it in the end."

