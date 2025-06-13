Fifa Club World Cup Group H guide: Alonso era begins at Real Madrid, Inzaghi's with Al Hilal

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

How they qualified: 2021 AFC Champions League winners.

Manager: Simone Inzaghi. Appointed Al Hilal coach - succeeding Jorge Jesus - one day after leaving Inter Milan, where his team had finished runners-up in Serie A and were humiliated 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Uefa Champions League final. Had led Inter to the 2023.24 title and won the Italian Cup twice.

Star player: Salem Al Dawsari. Hilal legend and club captain is now 33 but still producing the goods, registering 26 goals and 18 assists across competitions last season. Saudi winger also topped the AFC Champions League Elite scoring charts with 10 goals. Has made 445 appearances for the club, scoring 130 goals and providing another 17 assists.

One to watch: Aleksandar Mitrovic. Prolific Serbian striker missed a chunk of the campaign with a hamstring injury but still registered 28 goals in 36 games, taking his Hilal total to 68 goals in 79 games since moving from Fulham. The 30-year-old is also Serbia's all-time top scorer with 59 goals in 99 games.

Domestic season record: Second in Saudi Pro League, eight points behind champions Al Ittihad.

Fixtures:

June 18 (11pm kick-off UAE): Real Madrid at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

June 23 (2am KO) Red Bull Salzburg at Audi Field, Washington, DC.

June 27 (5am KO) Pachua at Geodis Park, Nashville.

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

How they qualified: Ninth-best team in the Uefa four-year coefficient rankings.

Manager: Thomas Letsch. German coach was appointed in December having previously been a youth-team coach, assistant manager and interim manager (for two games) at the club. Previous jobs include managing Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem and Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum.

Star player: Dorgeles Nene. Silky-skilled 22-year-old Mali winger is enjoying the best season of his career, sitting second in the Austrian scoring charts with 13 goals while also providing eight assists. Heads to US in great form, having scored eight in his past nine matches.

One to watch: Oscar Gloukh. Former Maccabi Tel Aviv attacking midfielder is also hitting new heights for Salzburg, reaching double figures in goals for the first time in his career. Already has 19 caps and three goals for Israel despite only turning 21 in April.

Domestic season record: Currently second in the Austrian Bundesliga, two points behind leaders Sturm Graz.

Fixtures:

June 18 (8pm kick-off UAE): Pachua at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati.

June 23 (2am KO): Al Hilal at Audi Field, Washington, DC.

June 27 (5am): Real Madrid at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Pachuca (Mexico)

How they qualified: 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winners.

Manager: Jaime Lozano. Former Mexico national team manager was appointed weeks before the start of the tournament after Guillermo Almada's sudden resignation. The fiery Uruguayan had led Pachuca to the Champions Cup title last year.

Star player: Solomon Rondon. Experienced Venezuelan striker's career has seen him score goals in Spain, Russia, England, China, Argentina, and now Mexico. The 35-year-old has been impressive for Pachuca, scoring 36 times in 67 games, including 16 this season. Won best player and top-scorer awards in Pachuca's title-winning Champions Cup campaign.

One to watch: Oussama Idrissi. Dutch-born Moroccan international is a key player for Pachuca with the winger registering 25 assists in 74 appearances, including 10 this season. A star performer in the Champions Cup title-run and a huge fan favourite.

Domestic season record: Currently eighth in Liga MX, nine points behind leaders Toluca.

Fixtures:

June 18 (8pm kick-off UAE): Red Bull Salzburg at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati.

June 22 (11pm KO): Real Madrid at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte.

June 27 (5am KO) Al Hilal at Geodis Park, Nashville.

Real Madrid (Spain)

How they qualified: 2021/22 & 2023/24 Uefa Champions League winners.

Manager: Xabi Alonso. Former Madrid midfielder's first gig as Los Blancos coach will be the tournament in the US. Alonso takes over from club legend Carlo Ancelotti after enjoying a hugely successful spell as Bayer Leverkusen coach.

Star player: Kylian Mbappe. After a stalled start following his dream move from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe found his groove to finish as La Liga top-scorer with 31 goals in 34 games (and 42 in 54 across all competitions). Will be hungry for a trophy after watching old club PSG finally securing a Champions League crown.

One to watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold. Would have joined Real for free from Liverpool on June 30, but the Spanish club wanted him on board for the Club World Cup, so they forked out €10 million to get the defender released from his contract early. An attacking right-back who provided 92 assists in 354 Liverpool games, while also scoring 23 goals.

Domestic season record: Finished second in La Liga, four points behind champions Barcelona.

Fixtures:

June 18 (11pm kick-off UAE): Real Madrid at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

June 22 (11pm KO): Real Madrid at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte.

June 27 (5am): Red Bull Salzburg at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Read more:

Group A guide: Al Ahly, Porto, Palmerias, Inter Miami

Group B guide: Atletico Madrid, Seattle Sounders, Botafogo, PSG

Group C guide: Benfica, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich

Group D guide: Flamengo, Esperance, Chelsea, Los Angeles FC

Group E guide: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan

Group F guide: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G guide: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus

Group H guide: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, RB Salzburg