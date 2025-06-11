Al Hilal 'dream big' as they seek to make mark for Saudi Pro League at Club World Cup

The importance of this summer's Club World Cup to Al Hilal cannot be understated. This is, after all, a deeply ambitious club, the self-styled biggest club in Asia – a reputation they will seek to burnish against football’s other continental giants in the coming weeks.

They will be helped in that aim by a squad boasting numerous top internationals – whether they be home-grown Green Falcons or expensively imported stars lured to the kingdom since the PIF placed its financial might behind the Pro League’s elite.

That includes the Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo, a player whose pedigree is underlined by the fact he has represented no fewer than five of the other sides – Benfica, Juventus, Inter Milan, Manchester City and Bayern Munich – present at the expanded 32-team tournament in the US.

“We’ll go there to perform well,” Cancelo, who has won 60 caps for Portugal and also counts Valencia and Barcelona among his former employers, told Fifa’s official website.

“First, we have to get through our group, which is the most important thing, and then it’s a matter of going step by step and match by match. It is a beautiful competition.

“A lot of us will have our families and friends there to support us, and we’ll give our best, just like the other teams. We have to think match by match and dream as big as possible.”

Problematic prelude

Dreaming big comes naturally to a club with a record 19 domestic league titles and four Asian crowns to their name – but it’s undeniable Al Hilal depart for the US having endured a difficult build-up.

Last season they garnered widespread acclaim for a world record 34-match winning streak under Jorge Jesus. A domestic treble was secured, although their Asian ambitions were dented by an inspired Al Ain in Abu Dhabi.

But fast forward 12 months and Jesus has been sacked and the Riyadh giants have been usurped by their rivals from Jeddah – left behind by champions Al Ittihad in the Pro League and unceremoniously dumped out of the AFC Champions League by Al Ahli.

Those setbacks have left Hilal scrambling to recalibrate ahead of a competition long earmarked as a key objective.

That process has included a chaotic hunt for a marquee signing to replace Neymar, Hilal's quarter-of-a-billion-dollar white elephant who limped out of the club in January after 18 miserable months.

Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Victor Osimhen all reportedly turned down the riches on offer to be the face of Hilal’s Club World Cup campaign.

Italian influence

One man who said 'yes' to Hilal is new coach Simone Inzaghi, who left Inter Milan after two Uefa Champions League final defeats in three years.

“My desire had always been to be able to go and coach abroad as well as in Italy and for me Al Hilal is a great opportunity in my career,” said the 49-year-old Inzaghi.

“Al Hilal is a club I know because I follow Arab football. We have been to play here in Saudi Arabia with both Lazio and Inter, so it is a championship that made me follow them, and I have always followed Al Hilal with big sympathy because they have Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whom I have coached before at Lazio, and I am happy to have found him at the club,” he added in perhaps the least convincing ‘I have always supported my new employers' speech ever recorded.

With Inzaghi at the helm, it will be interesting to see if Hilal immediately switch to his preferred 3-5-2 having previously operated with a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 under Jesus.

In Cancelo, he has the perfect right wing-back for his system, while Hilal’s recent pursuit of attacking left-sided full-backs Theo Hernandez and Angelino suggests the new coach’s tactical tastes are being catered for.

Intriguingly, Inzaghi’s arrival also means that both major Riyadh clubs are now dominated by Italians, with Stafano Pioli and his technical staff bedded in across town at Al Nassr.

Clearly neither were put off by Roberto Mancini’s disastrous tenure with the Saudi Arabia national team, while the roaring trade being done by the capital's Italian eateries has been an unexpected economic benefit of the PIF’s investment in football.

A blockbuster opener

Unlike many of the sides in the Club World Cup, Al Hilal actually have some history in the old format of the competition, having participated in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, they even reached the final thanks to an upset victory over Brazilian giants Flamengo in the last four.

And, on June 18, they are set for a reprisal of their 2022 title match when they face Real Madrid at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in their Group H opener.

Three years ago, that final ended 5-3 to Madrid. For Hilal, defender Ali Al Bulaihi, midfielder Mohamed Kanno and club legend and captain Salem Al Dawsari are among the survivors from that thriller in Rabat.

Aside from Madrid, Hilal will need to perform well to progress to the knockout stages with Austria’s RB Salzburg and Mexico’s Pachuca making up the remainder of a challenging group.

“Both Salzburg and Pachuca will be as difficult opponents as Real Madrid,” insisted Cancelo. “I watched a Pachuca match against Real Madrid some time ago and I liked the way they played.

“Real Madrid is always a very difficult team to face. They have dangerous attacking players. They are very strong in every area of the pitch, and that's why they are ever-present in the Uefa Champions League knockout stages.

“We’ll go there to try to provide a positive answer to the challenge they represent to Al Hilal and to our fans, and hope to finish in a good position to enable us to go through to the next stage.”

Brazilian magic and midfield steel

With Hilal struggling to pull off some major deals on the eve of the tournament, it will be left to the club’s existing roster of players to lead the way this summer.

That includes the Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo who has been a major success story in an otherwise difficult campaign.

Leonardo, 22, was prolific as a youngster at Santos and was once regarded as a future star of the Brazilian national team before a tricky spell at Benfica stalled his progress.

He has rediscovered his touch at Hilal with 25 goals across all competitions in 2024/25, easing the burden on his compatriot Malcom and the former Fulham targetman Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Behind them, the Hilal midfield has a formidable look to it with Kanno and Milinkovic-Savic supported by Ruben Neves. At the back Moroccan World Cup goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and the Senegalese former Serie A standout Kalidou Koulibaly are mainstays of the side.

“Being among the 32 best teams in the world is very good for Al Hilal,” added Cancelo. “Not only for Al Hilal but also for the image of Saudi Arabia and the Arab League, which has been growing a lot in these last couple of years, with some great players coming here.

“And that must be a source of pride for Al Hilal fans. It is an honour to take part in the Fifa Club World Cup along with all the best teams, and the best players in the world. We’ll be going there to dream and to try our best.”

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

How to tell if your child is being bullied at school Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety Shows signs of depression or isolation Ability to sleep well diminishes Academic performance begins to deteriorate Changes in eating habits Struggles to concentrate Refuses to go to school Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings Begins to use language they do not normally use

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

Game Of Thrones Season Seven: A Bluffers Guide Want to sound on message about the biggest show on television without actually watching it? Best not to get locked into the labyrinthine tales of revenge and royalty: as Isaac Hempstead Wright put it, all you really need to know from now on is that there’s going to be a huge fight between humans and the armies of undead White Walkers. The season ended with a dragon captured by the Night King blowing apart the huge wall of ice that separates the human world from its less appealing counterpart. Not that some of the humans in Westeros have been particularly appealing, either. Anyway, the White Walkers are now free to cause any kind of havoc they wish, and as Liam Cunningham told us: “Westeros may be zombie land after the Night King has finished.” If the various human factions don’t put aside their differences in season 8, we could be looking at The Walking Dead: The Medieval Years.

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

Formula%204%20Italian%20Championship%202023%20calendar %3Cp%3EApril%2021-23%3A%20Imola%3Cbr%3EMay%205-7%3A%20Misano%3Cbr%3EMay%2026-28%3A%20SPA-Francorchamps%3Cbr%3EJune%2023-25%3A%20Monza%3Cbr%3EJuly%2021-23%3A%20Paul%20Ricard%3Cbr%3ESept%2029-Oct%201%3A%20Mugello%3Cbr%3EOct%2013-15%3A%20Vallelunga%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Fixtures and results: Wed, Aug 29: Malaysia bt Hong Kong by 3 wickets

Oman bt Nepal by 7 wickets

UAE bt Singapore by 215 runs Thu, Aug 30: UAE v Nepal; Hong Kong v Singapore; Malaysia v Oman Sat, Sep 1: UAE v Hong Kong; Oman v Singapore; Malaysia v Nepal Sun, Sep 2: Hong Kong v Oman; Malaysia v UAE; Nepal v Singapore Tue, Sep 4: Malaysia v Singapore; UAE v Oman; Nepal v Hong Kong Thu, Sep 6: Final

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Scoreline Real Madrid 1

Ronaldo (53') Atletico Madrid 1

Griezmann (57')

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.